Heart health post Covid: How to reduce heart attack risk?

Covid-19 pandemic extensively accelerated the concerns about heart health. Studies suggest that the incidents of heart health depriciation has seen a worrying rise post the pandemic. While researchers are investigating the impacts of the virus and vaccines on heart health, lifestyle factors like lack of exercise, stress, and poor diet are also under scrutiny.

Our modern way of life, characterised by long hours of sitting and indulging in processed foods might silently damage our hearts. These foods, loaded with sugar, salt, and little nutrition, not only harm the heart but also increase the risk of chronic diseases like diabetes and high blood pressure. Surveys from various universities echo these concerns, highlighting the urgent need for lifestyle changes to safeguard heart health.

Recognising the signs of an unhealthy heart is crucial for early intervention. Health experts advice paying attention to symptoms like chest discomfort, shortness of breath, fatigue, dizziness, and swelling, as they could indicate underlying heart issues.

To improve heart health and overall well-being, adopting healthier habits is key:

Regular exercise, such as brisk walking or swimming, for at least 150 minutes a week, can strengthen the heart and improve circulation.

A balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins while minimizing processed foods and unhealthy fats is essential for heart health.

Quitting smoking, managing stress through relaxation techniques like meditation or yoga, and keeping blood pressure and cholesterol levels in check are vital steps in preventing heart disease.

For those with diabetes, careful management of blood sugar levels is crucial, while reducing salt intake can help control blood pressure.

By making these lifestyle changes, we not only reduce the risk of heart problems but also enhance our overall quality of life. It's never too late to start prioritizing heart health for a happier and healthier future.