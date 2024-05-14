Salman Khan won't return to Bigg Boss OTT 3, makers approach three stars as replacement, claims report

As per reports, Salman Khan might not return to host Bigg Boss OTT 3, and Karan Johar, Anil Kapoor, and Sanjay Dutt have been approached as his replacement.

Bigg Boss OTT, the digital-only version of the controversial reality show, began in 2021 with the director and producer Karan Johar as the host. Divya Agarwal won the first season defeating Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty, and Raqesh Bapat in the Grand Finale. The show stteamed on Voot.

In 2023, the show returned with its second season on JioCinema and had Salman Khan as host. The show was won by the popular YouTuber Elvish Yadav, who defeated Abhishek Malhan, Manisha Rani, Bebika Dhurve, and Pooja Bhatt in the Grand Finale. Elvish created history by becoming the first ever wildcard contestant to win Bigg Boss, counting the 17 seasons telecast on national television as well.

Now, as the audiences are waiting for the third season of Bigg Boss OTT, a report claims that Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor will not be returning to host the show as he is facing date issues and the makers are in talks with Sanjay Dutt, Anil Kapoor, and Karan Johar as his replacement. A source was quoted telling Pinkvilla, "Salman Khan is facing date issues, however, makers are keen on having him onboard. In case, Khan's schedule didn't work out, makers have approached Sanjay Dutt, Anil Kapoor, and Karan Johar to host the show."

As per other reports, Delhi's viral vada pav girl Chandrika Dixit, whose videos in which she is seen selling vada pav in the national capital have set the internet ablaze this year, has been approached by the makers to participate in Bigg Boss OTT 3. The final list of contestants and the premiere date for this third season haven't been revealed yet.

