Meet actress who made debut with Salman Khan, had super flop career, then got TB, now lives in chawl, runs..

Pooja Dadwal was suffering from TB and as soon as her in-laws and her husband came to know about her condition, they ended their relationship with her and left her alone in Mumbai.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : May 14, 2024, 09:24 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Many actors and actresses in Bollywood face many difficulties in succeeding in the film industry. While some struggling stories are inspirational, other stars crumble under the pressure. Some stars become famous after their first film but soon fall from grace. 

Today, we will tell you about an actress who worked in Salman Khan's film 'Veergatiwhich was released in 1995. The film was a flop but Salman Khan's heroine in it came into the limelight. We are talking about none other than Pooja Dadwal who is now living a life of anonymity. 

Pooja Dadwal, after being away from the screen for a long time, grabbed headlines again in 2019 when she was struggling to pay for her treatment of a fatal disease. 

Let us tell you that Pooja, born in January 1977, always wanted to be an actress so she joined acting classes after completing her schooling. She got an opportunity to work in films at the age of 17 when she made her debut with 'Veergatiopposite Salman Khan. The film was a super flop and did not do much for Pooja Dadwal's career. 

Pooja Dadwal did not get good offers in the film industry so she decided to turn her attention to TV. She was seen in 'Aashiquiin 1999 and 'Gharanain 2001. Despite working in films and on television, Pooja Dadwal could not succeed in her career, so she decided to get married and settle down.

Pooja Dadwal moved to Goa after her marriage where she helped her husband manage his casino. However, things turned complicated in 2018 when the actress started to feel sick. Pooja Dadwal was suffering from TB and as soon as her in-laws and her husband came to know about her condition, they ended their relationship with her and left her alone in Mumbai.

Pooja Dadwal was all alone without the support of family or any money. It was at this time that her well-wisher Rajendra Singh got her admitted to a government hospital. 

When times were difficult, the actress requested help from her peers in the industry. She sought financial help from Salman Khan through a video message on YouTube. After her video went viral, Salman Khan bore all the expenses of her treatment for the next six months.

Pooja Dadwal, after her recovery, moved to a chawl in Mumbai. She tried to make a comeback in 2020 with the Punjabi film ‘Shukrana: Guru Nanak Dev Ji’ but her dreams were again left unfulfilled. 

Pooja Dadwal was then advised by her friend and director Rajendra Singh to start a tiffin business to earn her living. Even today Pooja lives in a chawl in Mumbai and is running a tiffin service from there.

