Viral video of 'black jalebi' leaves internet in shock; netizens say 'hey bhagwan...'

A viral video showcasing a vendor making "black jalebi" has sparked intrigue among dessert enthusiasts.

In the realm of desi desserts, the rich tapestry of Indian cuisine spoils us with an abundance of choices. From the syrupy indulgence of gulab jamun to the aromatic sweetness of halwa, the options are endless. However, amidst this culinary panorama, one delicacy holds a steadfast place in our hearts - the beloved jalebi. But what if we told you there's a variant known as "black jalebi"?

A recent viral video has sparked curiosity among food enthusiasts, showcasing a vendor crafting jalebis with a distinct black hue. The process remains reminiscent of traditional jalebi-making, with the vendor skillfully piping the batter into hot oil. Yet, the transformation sets this rendition apart, as the spirals gradually darken to an intriguing shade of black before being flipped over.

Following the video's circulation, social media erupted with a flurry of reactions. While some speculated that the jalebis had been charred, others shed light on the secret behind its unusual appearance. Amidst the comments, one user suggested, "Bhai jala di hai tune jalebi. [Brother, you have burnt the jalebi]," prompting another to clarify, "Milk solids turn black when fried, like gulab jamun. It's paneer jalebi."

As the discussion unfolded, opinions varied, with one remarking, "Isse black nahi, over fried bolte hai. [This is not black. It is over fried]," while another chimed in, "It's mawa jalebi. Not the usual maida jalebi." Acknowledging the age-old concept, a user reflected, "It's mawa Jalebi, which is such an old concept."