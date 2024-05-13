Meet man who worked as coolie, studied from railway's WiFi, then cracked UPSC exam to become IAS, secured AIR...

You will succeed if you put in a lot of effort. While some lament their fate if they fail even with all the resources at their disposal, Sreenath K managed to pass the nation's most difficult exam despite having no resources at all. We will discuss Sreenath K, an IAS officer who worked as a porter by trade and studied using the railway's WIFI without receiving any coaching today in this success story.

Sreenath never depended on resources or luck; instead, he accepted what he was given and continued to work hard to achieve his objective. He demonstrated that all it takes to succeed is passion.

People rely on study sessions, books, and coaching centres to pass the UPSC, one of the hardest exams; however, Sreenath, a Kerala-based coolie, passed the exam with just a Railways Wi-fi connection.

He is a Munnar native who worked as a coolie in Ernakulam to support his family. Being the family's sole provider, he worked extremely hard. He used to work two shifts and earn between Rs 400 and Rs 500 a day. However, he persisted, and his tenacity made a difference for him.

Sreenath began preparing for the UPSC exam, but he was reliant on his phone and the wi-fi at Railway since he lacked the funds to buy study materials. He took lectures online using his smartphone, saving money on study materials and coaching fees. He started listening to online courses when he was employed at the station. He went to Mumbai Central Railway Station in 2016 when the government began offering free Wi-Fi, and he began working and studying simultaneously there.

He was able to pass the Kerala Public Service Exam (KPSC) thanks to his perseverance, but he wasn't satisfied, so he kept studying and passed the UPSC Civil Services Exam. During his fourth attempt to become an IAS officer, he passed the Civil Services exam.