TN 11th Result 2024: TNDGE Tamil Nadu HSE (+1) result declared, direct link here

TN 11th Result 2024: Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) has announced the Tamil Nadu HSE Plus One or Class 11th Result 2024 online. Students can download TN HSE +1 result 2024 on TNDGE official websites, tnresults.nic.in and dget.tn.gov.in. Students can download the TN 11th result by using their registration number and date of birth.

Higher Secondary Examination (HSE) were held from March 4 to 25. The statistics for the TN 11th Results 2023 show that the TN Plus 1 Result's overall pass percentage was 90.93% the previous year. Girls gave a better performance than Boys. Boys performed at 86.99%, while girls recorded a pass percentage of 94.36%. 7,06,413 of the 7,76,844 students who registered for the exam last year were found to have passed it. There were 3,91,968 girls and 3,14,444 boys among them, as per reports.

TN 11th Result 2024: How to check marks on tnresults.nic.in

Visit the Tamil Nadu result website, tnresults.nic.in

Go to the Class 12 results page.

Enter your registration number and date of birth.

Check your marks.

TN 11th Result 2024: Tamil Nadu HSE (+1) results will be displayed on the following websites -

tnresults.nic.in

dge.tn.gov.in

results.digilocker.gov.in

TN 11th Result 2024: Direct LINK here