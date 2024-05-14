Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet IIT-JEE topper with AIR 1, son of government school teachers, he went on to pursue...

Salman Khan house firing case: One more Lawrence Bishnoi gang member arrested by Mumbai Police

Driver caught on camera fleeing after running over female toll plaza staff on Delhi-Meerut expressway

'If you come and do something here...': EAM S Jaishankar on India's 'message' against terrorism

TN 11th Result 2024: TNDGE Tamil Nadu HSE (+1) result declared, direct link here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet IIT-JEE topper with AIR 1, son of government school teachers, he went on to pursue...

Salman Khan house firing case: One more Lawrence Bishnoi gang member arrested by Mumbai Police

'If you come and do something here...': EAM S Jaishankar on India's 'message' against terrorism

Where did samosa come from?

9 must-watch serial killer documentaries

Vitamin B12 deficiency: 10 vegetarian sources of Vitamin B12

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Harsh Lunia? Just Mohabbat child star, here's how former actor looks now, his wife is Bollywood's popular...

Mother's Day 2024: Bollywood supermoms who balance motherhood, acting, and run multi-crore businesses

Rocky Aur Rani's Golu aka Anjali Anand shocks fans with drastic weight loss without gym, says fitness secret is...

CBSE 12th Results 2024 Declared: 87.98% Students Pass, Trivandrum Remains Top Performer

Sushil Kumar Modi Dies: Former Bihar Deputy CM And BJP MP Passes Away At 72

CBSE Class 10 Results 2024 Out: 93.6% Students Pass Board Exam, Girls Outperform Boys

Meet actress, who got rejected for her looks, had no hit for 15 years; later beat Alia, Deepika, Katrina at box office

Meet actress who made debut with Salman Khan, had super flop career, then got TB, now lives in chawl, runs..

Abdu Rozik breaks silence on his wedding announcement being called ‘publicity stunt’: ‘The whole world is…’

HomeEducation

Education

TN 11th Result 2024: TNDGE Tamil Nadu HSE (+1) result declared, direct link here

Students can download TN HSE +1 result 2024 on TNDGE official websites, tnresults.nic.in and dget.tn.gov.in. Students can download the TN 11th result by using their registration number and date of birth.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : May 14, 2024, 09:31 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TN 11th Result 2024: Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) has announced the Tamil Nadu HSE Plus One or Class 11th Result 2024 online. Students can download TN HSE +1 result 2024 on TNDGE official websites, tnresults.nic.in and dget.tn.gov.in. Students can download the TN 11th result by using their registration number and date of birth.  

Higher Secondary Examination (HSE) were held from March 4 to 25. The statistics for the TN 11th Results 2023 show that the TN Plus 1 Result's overall pass percentage was 90.93% the previous year. Girls gave a better performance than Boys. Boys performed at 86.99%, while girls recorded a pass percentage of 94.36%. 7,06,413 of the 7,76,844 students who registered for the exam last year were found to have passed it. There were 3,91,968 girls and 3,14,444 boys among them, as per reports.

TN 11th Result 2024: How to check marks on tnresults.nic.in
Visit the Tamil Nadu result website, tnresults.nic.in
Go to the Class 12 results page.
Enter your registration number and date of birth.
Check your marks.

TN 11th Result 2024: Tamil Nadu HSE (+1) results will be displayed on the following websites -
tnresults.nic.in
dge.tn.gov.in
results.digilocker.gov.in

TN 11th Result 2024: Direct LINK here

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Megha Kaur’s digital debut: A riveting journey into new realms

Salman Khan house firing case: One more Lawrence Bishnoi gang member arrested by Mumbai Police

Allu Arjun booked by Andhra Pradesh police for this reason

Terrifying! Pakistani man strolls with lion and tiger, viral video ignites online outrage

Canada arrests fourth Indian for suspected role in separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Harsh Lunia? Just Mohabbat child star, here's how former actor looks now, his wife is Bollywood's popular...

Mother's Day 2024: Bollywood supermoms who balance motherhood, acting, and run multi-crore businesses

Rocky Aur Rani's Golu aka Anjali Anand shocks fans with drastic weight loss without gym, says fitness secret is...

In pics: Ram Charan gets mobbed by fans during his visit to Pithapuram for ‘indirect campaign’ for uncle Pawan Kalyan

Streaming This Week: Yodha, Aavesham, Murder In Mahim, Undekhi season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement