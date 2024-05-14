PBKS vs RR IPL 2024 Live Score: RR look to regain winning momentum against PBKS

Follow live score from match 65 of TATA IPL 2024 between PBKS and RR here.

The 65th game of the IPL 2024 tournament will showcase a showdown between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati at 7:30 PM IST. Rajasthan Royals are currently in second place on the points table, while Punjab Kings are at the bottom.

Rajasthan Royals have won eight out of twelve matches they've played this season, while Punjab Kings have secured victories in four out of twelve matches.