PBKS vs RR IPL 2024 Live Score: RR look to regain winning momentum against PBKS

Cricket
Follow live score from match 65 of TATA IPL 2024 between PBKS and RR here.
The 65th game of the IPL 2024 tournament will showcase a showdown between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati at 7:30 PM IST. Rajasthan Royals are currently in second place on the points table, while Punjab Kings are at the bottom.
Rajasthan Royals have won eight out of twelve matches they've played this season, while Punjab Kings have secured victories in four out of twelve matches.
Punjab Kings Squad: Jonny Bairstow(w), Prabhsimran Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Sam Curran(c), Ashutosh Sharma, Harshal Patel, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Chris Woakes, Rishi Dhawan, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Tanay Thyagarajan, Shikhar Dhawan, Atharva Taide, Shivam Singh, Prince Choudhary, Vishwanath Singh
Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rovman Powell, Nandre Burger, Keshav Maharaj, Tanush Kotian, Kuldeep Sen, Donovan Ferreira, Abid Mushtaq, Shubham Dubey, Kunal Singh Rathore, Navdeep Saini