Meet IIT-JEE topper with AIR 1, son of government school teachers, he went on to pursue...

He bagged AIR 15 in the JEE Main 2023 and AIR 1 in JEE Advanced. He scored 341 marks out of 360 or 94.74 percentile in the exam.

Sonali Sharma

Updated : May 14, 2024, 10:31 AM IST

Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy has made his mark in the JEE Advanced 2023 results by securing the top position in the prestigious exam. A 17-year-old boy from Telangana achieved the first position in the IIT entrance exam, the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2023. Reddy secured 341 out of 360 marks, or 94.74 percentile, in the JEE Advanced 2023 exam, according to IIT Guwahati, which administered the JEE Advanced exam in 2023. Reddy stated that while he was thrilled to receive the All India Rank 1, he was confident of coming in the top 10.

Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy hails from the Nagarkurnool district of Telangana. His parents, Rajeshwar and Nagalaxmi Reddy, teach mathematics at the government school in Madgul, Rangareddy district, Telangana. He bagged AIR 15 in the JEE Main 2023. He was selected for the INMO First Level Olympiad and was a deserving student from the start. He completed his class 12th from the CBSE Board. He achieved 10/10 in class 10 and a 987/1000 on his tests in class 12. According to his LinkedIn profile, Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy is currently pursuing a BTech in Computer Science. 

Reddy started studying for the JEE Advanced in class 11th. He said that getting an early start improved his comprehension of the basic ideas in mathematics, chemistry, and physics and helped him set the groundwork for the incredibly difficult exam. Reddy's three main components of JEE Advanced preparation were practice, self-discipline, and thorough comprehension. 

Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy's key to success in the esteemed JEE Advanced exam is "consistency." He kept up a rigorous study schedule for over four years, setting aside specific hours for reading and writing. The 17-year-old maths prodigy enjoys science and arithmetic. He credits his family, mentors, and teachers for their unwavering encouragement and support throughout his career. He went after his older brother, who is currently enrolled in BITS Pilani's final year of BTech. 

Reddy strongly believes that comprehending the ideas thoroughly is more crucial than just memorization. Reddy advised aspiring JEE candidates to concentrate on developing a solid conceptual basis across all subject areas. He stated that self-discipline, thorough comprehension, and regular and persistent practice are the secrets to succeeding in any exam.

MOST WATCHED

