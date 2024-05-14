Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

IPL 2024: Arshad Khan's half-century goes in vain as DC beat LSG by 19 runs

DNA TV Show: Who is responsible for Mumbai hoarding collapse wherein 14 people killed? What has BMC said?

Salman Khan won't return to Bigg Boss OTT 3, makers approach three stars as replacement, claims report

India's biggest hit overseas sold over 30 crore tickets in China; it's not Dangal, Secret Superstar, RRR, 3 Idiots

PM Modi declares assets worth Rs 3.02 crore, majority in fixed deposits, cash in hand is Rs 52920

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA TV Show: Who is responsible for Mumbai hoarding collapse wherein 14 people killed? What has BMC said?

India's biggest hit overseas sold over 30 crore tickets in China; it's not Dangal, Secret Superstar, RRR, 3 Idiots

PBKS vs RR IPL 2024 Live Score: RR look to regain winning momentum against PBKS

8 home decor plants that have colour changing flowers

6 ways to prevent kidney stone formation

8 health benefits of Ginkgo Biloba

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ananya Panday stuns in unseen bikini pictures in first post amid breakup reports, fans call it 'Aditya Roy Kapur's loss'

Remember Harsh Lunia? Just Mohabbat child star, here's how former actor looks now, his wife is Bollywood's popular...

Mother's Day 2024: Bollywood supermoms who balance motherhood, acting, and run multi-crore businesses

CBSE 12th Results 2024 Declared: 87.98% Students Pass, Trivandrum Remains Top Performer

Sushil Kumar Modi Dies: Former Bihar Deputy CM And BJP MP Passes Away At 72

CBSE Class 10 Results 2024 Out: 93.6% Students Pass Board Exam, Girls Outperform Boys

Salman Khan won't return to Bigg Boss OTT 3, makers approach three stars as replacement, claims report

India's biggest hit overseas sold over 30 crore tickets in China; it's not Dangal, Secret Superstar, RRR, 3 Idiots

Megalopolis teaser trailer: Adam Driver attempts to create Roman society in modern America in Francis Ford Coppola film

HomeCricket

Cricket

IPL 2024: Arshad Khan's half-century goes in vain as DC beat LSG by 19 runs

Rajasthan Royals qualifies for playoffs after Delhi Capitals beats Lucknow Super Giants by 19 runs.

Latest News

Aditya Bhatia

Updated : May 14, 2024, 11:41 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Delhi Capitals beat Lucknow Super Giants by 19 runs in the IPL here on Tuesday. DC posted 208 for four in their must-win game against LSG. Opener Abhishek Porel scored a 33-ball 58 at the top while a rearguard act by Tristan Stubbs (57 not out off 25 deliveries) took DC over the 200-run mark.

In response, LSG ended at 189 for nine despite fighting fifties from Nicholas Pooran (61 off 27) and Arshad Khan (58 not out off 33).

Brief Scores:

Delhi Capitals 208 for 4 in 20 overs (Abhishek Porel 58, Tristan Stubbs 57 not out, Shai Hope 38; Naveen-ul-haq 2/41). LSG 189/9 in 20 overs (Nicholas Pooran 61, Arshad Khan 58 not out; Ishant Sharma 3/34).

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet actress, who made memorable debut, was trolled, had memory loss in major accident, quit Bollywood to become...

From hiring relatives as stylist to strict no-phone policy: How Taapsee Pannu ensured Bollywood's most secretive wedding

This flop had two superstars, lead actor refused to promote it, is among worst-rated Bollywood films, earned only...

Meet man, school dropout who at 14 worked as labourer for Rs 30, now runs Rs 17000 crore company, is India's richest...

Meet man, school dropout who once begged for food, worked as cleaner, guard, now owns Rs 40 crore company, business is..

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ananya Panday stuns in unseen bikini pictures in first post amid breakup reports, fans call it 'Aditya Roy Kapur's loss'

Remember Harsh Lunia? Just Mohabbat child star, here's how former actor looks now, his wife is Bollywood's popular...

Mother's Day 2024: Bollywood supermoms who balance motherhood, acting, and run multi-crore businesses

Rocky Aur Rani's Golu aka Anjali Anand shocks fans with drastic weight loss without gym, says fitness secret is...

In pics: Ram Charan gets mobbed by fans during his visit to Pithapuram for ‘indirect campaign’ for uncle Pawan Kalyan

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement