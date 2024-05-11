Streaming This Week: Yodha, Aavesham, Murder In Mahim, Undekhi season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Sidharth Malhotra-starrer Yodha and Fahadh Faasil-starrer Aavesham are the most awaited OTT releases this week.
Yodha, Aavesham, Murder In Mahim, Undekhi season 3, and 8 AM Metro are the latest films and shows having their streaming releases across different OTT platforms this week.
1. Yodha
Starring Sidharth Malhotra, Raashii Khanna, and Disha Patani in the lead roles, the action-packed entertainer Yodha started streaming on Prime Video from May 10.
2. Aavesham
Headlined by Fahadh Faasil, the Malayalam action comedy Aavesham was a blockbuster upon its release in April and started streaming on Prime Video from May 9.
3. Murder In Mahim
The crime drama Muder In Mahim, starring Vijay Raaz, Ashutosh Rana, Shivani Raghuvanshi, and Shivaji Satam in the lead roles, dropped on JioCinema on May 10.
4. Undekhi Season 3
The third season of the underrated mystery thriller Undekhi, starring Harsh Chhaya, Surya Sharma, Anchal Singh, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya, premiered on SonyLIV on May 10.
5. 8 AM Metro
Gulshan Devaiah and Saiyami Kher-starrer romantic drama 8 AM Metro dropped on ZEE5 on May 10, an year after its theatrical release in May last year.
