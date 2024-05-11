Search icon
Streaming This Week: Yodha, Aavesham, Murder In Mahim, Undekhi season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Sidharth Malhotra-starrer Yodha and Fahadh Faasil-starrer Aavesham are the most awaited OTT releases this week.

  • Aman Wadhwa
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • May 11, 2024, 11:30 AM IST

Yodha, Aavesham, Murder In Mahim, Undekhi season 3, and 8 AM Metro are the latest films and shows having their streaming releases across different OTT platforms this week.

1. Yodha

Yodha
1/5

Starring Sidharth Malhotra, Raashii Khanna, and Disha Patani in the lead roles, the action-packed entertainer Yodha started streaming on Prime Video from May 10.

2. Aavesham

Aavesham
2/5

Headlined by Fahadh Faasil, the Malayalam action comedy Aavesham was a blockbuster upon its release in April and started streaming on Prime Video from May 9.

3. Murder In Mahim

Murder In Mahim
3/5

The crime drama Muder In Mahim, starring Vijay Raaz, Ashutosh Rana, Shivani Raghuvanshi, and Shivaji Satam in the lead roles, dropped on JioCinema on May 10.

4. Undekhi Season 3

Undekhi Season 3
4/5

The third season of the underrated mystery thriller Undekhi, starring Harsh Chhaya, Surya Sharma, Anchal Singh, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya, premiered on SonyLIV on May 10.

5. 8 AM Metro

8 AM Metro
5/5

Gulshan Devaiah and Saiyami Kher-starrer romantic drama 8 AM Metro dropped on ZEE5 on May 10, an year after its theatrical release in May last year.

