Bollywood

India's biggest hit overseas sold over 30 crore tickets in China; it's not Dangal, Secret Superstar, RRR, 3 Idiots

Jeetendra and Asha Parekh-starrer Caravan became a blockbuster in China when it was released in 1979, eight years after its release in India.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : May 14, 2024, 10:31 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Jeetendra in Caravan
From Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan and Zaira Wasim-starrer Secret Superstar to Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Andhadhun and Salman Khan-starrer Bajrangi Bhaijaan, there have been many films in recent past, that have smashed records at the international box office. However, there is one film that came way back in 1970s and created an unprecedented record which hasn't been matched by some of the recent blockbusters.

Directed by Nasir Hussain, the 1971 crime thriller Caravan starred Jeetendra and Asha Parekh in the lead roles. Aruna Irani, Mehmood Jr, Helen, Ravindra Kapoor, Madan Puri, and Manorama amongst others were seen in key supporting roles. The film earned Rs 3.6 crore in India and was labelled a superhit. In 1979, Caravan was released in China and became a blockbuster there. The film sold more than 30 crore tickets in China, becoming India's biggest hit overseas at that time with the earnings of over Rs 30 crore.

One of the main reasons behind Caravan's success was its soundtrack composed by the music director RD Burman and lyricist Majrroh Sultanpuri. The songs such as Chadti Jawani Meri Chaal Mastani, Dilbar Dil Se Pyare, Piya Tu Ab To Aaja, Kitna Pyara Wada Hai became instant classic upon its release.


Jeetendra and Asha Parekh in Caravan

The Nasir Hussain directorial was produced by his brother Tahir Hussain. It is only justified that Tahir's legacy was carried forward by his son Aamir Khan as his films 3 Idiots, Secret Superstar, and Dangal created records in China, and became some of the biggest foreign blockbusters in the nation.

READ | Meet actress, who worked in call centre, made her debut opposite Salman Khan, was compared to Katrina Kaif, is now...

