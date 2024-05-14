Mukesh Ambani to host Anant-Radhika's second pre-wedding function: Trip to start from Italy with 800 guests and end in..

The second pre-wedding celebration hosted by the Ambani family will reportedly have Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Aamir Khan as part of the guest list. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who are close friends with Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta, will also likely attend.

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani are some of the richest people in India and make sure they celebrate every occasion with pomp and show. The couple recently hosted the pre-wedding functions of their youngest son Anant Ambani and his fiance Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar from March 1 to 3.

Now, if reports are to be believed then Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani are all set to host a second pre-wedding celebration of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant between May 28 and 30. The Ambani family will reportedly host the second pre-wedding function on a cruise ship off the coast of South France. Reports state that the cruise ship will depart from Italy and end its journey in Southern France. A total of 800 guests will be invited for this celebration. 600 staff members will be present on this cruise ship who will take care of all the needs of those 800 guests, from their accommodation to food.

The cruise will start from Italy on May 28 and will travel a distance of 2365 nautical miles (4380 km).

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani are doing everything in their might to make their son Anant Ambani's day memorable. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are all set to get married on July 12.

