Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Nita Ambani travels in special Rs 12 crore Rolls-Royce with Radhika Merchant, watch video

Upasana reveals Ram Charan moved to her parents’ home when she battled postpartum depression: 'He is my therapist’

Meet IIT-JEE topper with AIR 1, son of government school teachers, he went on to pursue...

Salman Khan house firing case: One more Lawrence Bishnoi gang member arrested by Mumbai Police

Mukesh Ambani to host Anant-Radhika's second pre-wedding function: Trip to start from Italy with 800 guests and end in..

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Upasana reveals Ram Charan moved to her parents’ home when she battled postpartum depression: 'He is my therapist’

Meet IIT-JEE topper with AIR 1, son of government school teachers, he went on to pursue...

Salman Khan house firing case: One more Lawrence Bishnoi gang member arrested by Mumbai Police

Where did samosa come from?

9 must-watch serial killer documentaries

Vitamin B12 deficiency: 10 vegetarian sources of Vitamin B12

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Harsh Lunia? Just Mohabbat child star, here's how former actor looks now, his wife is Bollywood's popular...

Mother's Day 2024: Bollywood supermoms who balance motherhood, acting, and run multi-crore businesses

Rocky Aur Rani's Golu aka Anjali Anand shocks fans with drastic weight loss without gym, says fitness secret is...

CBSE 12th Results 2024 Declared: 87.98% Students Pass, Trivandrum Remains Top Performer

Sushil Kumar Modi Dies: Former Bihar Deputy CM And BJP MP Passes Away At 72

CBSE Class 10 Results 2024 Out: 93.6% Students Pass Board Exam, Girls Outperform Boys

Meet actress, who got rejected for her looks, had no hit for 15 years; later beat Alia, Deepika, Katrina at box office

Meet actress who made debut with Salman Khan, had super flop career, then got TB, now lives in chawl, runs..

Abdu Rozik breaks silence on his wedding announcement being called ‘publicity stunt’: ‘The whole world is…’

HomeBusiness

Business

Mukesh Ambani to host Anant-Radhika's second pre-wedding function: Trip to start from Italy with 800 guests and end in..

The second pre-wedding celebration hosted by the Ambani family will reportedly have Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Aamir Khan as part of the guest list. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who are close friends with Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta, will also likely attend.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : May 14, 2024, 11:14 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani are some of the richest people in India and make sure they celebrate every occasion with pomp and show. The couple recently hosted the pre-wedding functions of their youngest son Anant Ambani and his fiance Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar from March 1 to 3. 

Now, if reports are to be believed then Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani are all set to host a second pre-wedding celebration of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant between May 28 and 30. The Ambani family will reportedly host the second pre-wedding function on a cruise ship off the coast of South France. Reports state that the cruise ship will depart from Italy and end its journey in Southern France. A total of 800 guests will be invited for this celebration. 600 staff members will be present on this cruise ship who will take care of all the needs of those 800 guests, from their accommodation to food.

The cruise will start from Italy on May 28 and will travel a distance of 2365 nautical miles (4380 km).

The second pre-wedding celebration hosted by the Ambani family will reportedly have Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Aamir Khan as part of the guest list. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who are close friends with Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta, will also likely attend.  

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani are doing everything in their might to make their son Anant Ambani's day memorable. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are all set to get married on July 12. 

READ | Meet actress who made debut with Salman Khan, had super flop career, then got TB, now lives in chawl, runs..

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet wife of billionaire with Rs 29241 crore net worth, who runs Rs 10000 crore company, her husband is…

Meet man who worked as coolie, studied from railway's WiFi, then cracked UPSC exam to become IAS, secured AIR...

Dev Patel's Monkey Man might never release or stream in India, CBFC refuses to...

Missing Taarak Mehta actor Gurucharan Singh's father recalls their last conversation, says his son looked troubled

Pavitra Jayaram, Trinayani actress, dies on the spot in car crash

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Harsh Lunia? Just Mohabbat child star, here's how former actor looks now, his wife is Bollywood's popular...

Mother's Day 2024: Bollywood supermoms who balance motherhood, acting, and run multi-crore businesses

Rocky Aur Rani's Golu aka Anjali Anand shocks fans with drastic weight loss without gym, says fitness secret is...

In pics: Ram Charan gets mobbed by fans during his visit to Pithapuram for ‘indirect campaign’ for uncle Pawan Kalyan

Streaming This Week: Yodha, Aavesham, Murder In Mahim, Undekhi season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement