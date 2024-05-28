Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Amid murmurs of marriage, Janhvi Kapoor has this message for rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya's mother: 'So proud...'

Delhi-NCR Weather Update: 'Red alert' issued as National Capital swelters in severe heatwave; check forecast

De-dollarisation: A rising trend among nations and its impact

FTII faces pressure to drop case against Cannes winner Payal Kapadia, Oscar winner Resul Pookutty launches campaign

Meet superstar who was rejected by Raj Kapoor for iconic role, then became India's most popular actress after..

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Amid murmurs of marriage, Janhvi Kapoor has this message for rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya's mother: 'So proud...'

De-dollarisation: A rising trend among nations and its impact

Meet superstar who was rejected by Raj Kapoor for iconic role, then became India's most popular actress after..

7 bizarre laws in North Korea

10 best vegetarian sources of Vitamin B12

10 signs of high blood sugar levels in men

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

Swati Maliwal Assault Case: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's Aide Bibhav Kumar's Bail Plea Rejected

Hassan Sex Scandal: JDS MP Prajwal Revanna Releases Video, Promises To Appear Before SIT I Karnataka

BJP's Bansuri Swaraj Speaks About Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Exclusive

Amid murmurs of marriage, Janhvi Kapoor has this message for rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya's mother: 'So proud...'

Meet star, who used to sing in weddings for Rs 10, one song changed his life; is now one of India’s highest-paid singers

Meet superstar who was rejected by Raj Kapoor for iconic role, then became India's most popular actress after..

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

FTII faces pressure to drop case against Cannes winner Payal Kapadia, Oscar winner Resul Pookutty launches campaign

Resul Pookutty has launched a campaign to pressurize FTII to drop its case against filmmaker Payal Kapadia, who has recently won at Cannes Film Festival

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : May 28, 2024, 09:22 AM IST

FTII faces pressure to drop case against Cannes winner Payal Kapadia, Oscar winner Resul Pookutty launches campaign
Payal Kapadia at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

    Oscar-winning sound engineer Resul Pookutty has launched a campaign for the Film & Television Institute of India (FTII) to withdraw its cases against the students, including Cannes 2024 Grand Prix winner Payal Kapadia, who had led the historic 131-day protest in 2015 against the appointment of Gajendra Singh Chauhan as the chairman of its governing body.

    Taking to Instagram, Pookutty wrote: “FTII must now withdraw the cases against Payal and the other students. It owes them the prestige that has been bestowed upon it.” Kapadia is Accused No. 25 and, as Pookutty pointed out, has to go to court next month for another hearing of the case that has been going on since 2015.

    In 2015, FTII was in a state of ferment because of the appointment of Chauhan, a BJP activist whose only claim to fame was that he had played Yudhishtir in the TV serial Mahabharat. Kapadia, who got into FTII on her second attempt in 2012, was one of the leaders of the 131-day protest against Chauhan, who, incidentally, was opposed by a phalanx of Bollywood celebrities, from Rajkummar Rao and Nawazuddin Siddiqui to Anupam Kher, and also by Soumitra Chatterjee and Jhanu Barua. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, whom Kapadia has thanked profusely for being her inspiration in response to his congratulatory message on Sunday, had visited the FTII campus and joined the student protesters in 2015.

    As several people pointed out on X after Kapadia’s Grand Prix win, the FTII initiated disciplinary action against her when she led the boycott of classes. Later, FTII cut her scholarship and a foreign exchange grant. In the same year, the Pune Police filed an FIR against 35 students, including Kapadia, after they held the then FTII director, Prashant Pathrabe, captive in his office. They were protesting against Pathrode’s decision to proceed with the assessment of incomplete student projects of the 2008 batch.

    Even as the call for the withdrawal of FTII’s cases grew louder, it was back to work for Kani Kusruti, who played one of the two Malayali nurses in Kapadia’s debut film, All We Imagine As Light. From Cannes the actress went to Kochi, where she was given a cheerful welcome, to join the shoot for T.R. Shamsudheen’s upcoming Malayalam movie, Eyes. In Kusruti’s honour, the producer had organised a chocolate cake with an edible image of the moment when Kapadia and her three main female protagonists — Kusruti, Divya Prabha and Charu Kadam — were on the stage celebrating the Grand Prix win this past Saturday night.

    Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS

    The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

    Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Advertisement

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    Advertisement

    POPULAR STORIES

    Meet actor, who was dropped from first film after heroine refused to work with him, had 15 flops in 10 years, is now...

    Mark Walter, Lulla Brothers Under Spotlight Over Embezzlement Allegations: Report

    Meet youngest IAS officer of her batch, who cracked UPSC exam in first attempt, secured AIR...

    Haryana heatwave: Schools reschedule summer vacations, know dates, details here

    Cyclone Remal: Landfall process begins over coastal Bengal

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

    Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

    Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

    AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

    AI models set goals for pool parties in sizzling bikinis this summer

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    MORE
    Advertisement