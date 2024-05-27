This actor, who gave superhits, was accused of raping 19-year-old house help, sent to jail; he now...

Shiney Ahuja's career hit rock bottom when he got accused in a rape case after which he was sentenced to seven years in prison.

Some Bollywood actors disappeared from the industry despite starting their careers with remarkable debuts. Today, we will talk about one such actor, Shiney Ahuja, who grabbed everyone's attention with his film Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Gangster, but his career got destroyed when he was accused in a rape case.

Shiney Ahuja, born in May 1973 into a Punjabi family in New Delhi, comes from a military background; his father was a lieutenant in the Indian Army. Shiney received his education at St. Xavier's School in Ranchi and Army Public School in Dhaula Kuan. He later attended Hansraj College at Delhi University and RV College of Engineering in Bangalore.

Shiney Ahuja began his career in the industry through advertisements, landing his first commercial ad for Pepsi, which garnered him significant attention. This exposure led to a flood of offers, and he went on to do 40 commercial ads before making his Bollywood debut. After seeing him in the Pepsi commercial, filmmaker Sudhir Mishra invited Shiney Ahuja to audition for Kay Kay’s character in Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi. However, at Shiney's request, Sudhir also auditioned him for the role of Vikram Malhotra. This led to Shiney securing his Bollywood debut, standing out among 200 aspirants.

Controversy

Shiney Ahuja's career escalated with the release of Life in a... Metro and Bhool Bhulaiyaa in 2007. However, his reputation, built over 35 years, was shattered in a matter of minutes. In June 2009, Ahuja was arrested on charges of raping, detaining, and threatening his 19-year-old domestic servant. He was booked under Section 376 (rape) and Section 506 (threat to kill) of the Indian Penal Code. In 2011, he was sentenced to seven years in prison.

Though the actor’s maid changed her statement in court and denied being raped, the court believed she was under pressure and sentenced Shiney Ahuja to seven years of imprisonment in 2011. Despite this, Shiney was released on bail after his wife's relentless efforts. The case severely impacted his career, and he did not receive any work until 2015. Since then, Shiney Ahuja has remained out of the public eye, and his current whereabouts are unknown.

Passport renewal

In 2023, the actor had filed an application in the HC stating that at present his passport was being renewed by authorities only for a period of one year which was causing hardships. He was granted permission by the Bombay High Court to renew his passport for ten years. He now lives a private life away from the limelight.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.