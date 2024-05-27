Twitter
Business

Ratan Tata once had near-death experience, engine on flight failed and he asked to…

Ratan Tata is a certified pilot. He was the first Indian civilian to fly a F-16 Falcon fighter jet.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : May 27, 2024, 09:43 AM IST

Ratan Tata once had near-death experience, engine on flight failed and he asked to…
Ratan Tata is one of the most celebrated billionaires in India. Known for his knowledge, wisdom and philanthropy, Ratan Tata’s life has been full of experiences which keep on surprising his fans. Now, an incident involving Ratan Tata is doing rounds on social media platforms. While speaking in a podcast ‘Figuring Out With Raj Shamani’, Aircel founder C Sivasankaran revealed a near death experience he had along with Tata Sons chairman emeritus Ratan Tata. Sivasankaran revealed that he was travelling with Ratan Tata on an Air India flight when one of the plane's engines failed.

"I and Tata were on a flight from Singapore to Seychelles when we learned that one of the plane's engines had failed. A secretary of Tata's said that if the other engine also failed, the plane could crash within 30 minutes," Sivasankaran said in a podcast.

Aircel founder Sivasankaran also revealed that he even sent an email to son, sharing his Gmail password after he felt that death was very near. On the other hand, Ratan Tata remained calm, saying, ‘Let the pilots do their job’. For those who are unaware, Ratan Tata is a certified pilot. He was the first Indian civilian to fly a F-16 Falcon fighter jet.

When talking about the personality of Ratan Tata, he lauded the billionaire's selflessness and patriotism. He claims that Ratan Tata is a very balanced person, always focused on excellence and the good of the country.

