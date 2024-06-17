DNA TV Show: Opposition's strategy for key post of Lok Sabha Speaker

BJP's Om Birla is again in the race for the Speaker, but the party can also surprise with a new face.

It is now clear that Rahul Gandhi has kept the Rae Bareli seat and left the Wayanad seat for his sister Priyanka. There is one more question -- will he sit on the Leader of Opposition's seat or not, because this opportunity has come after 10 years in Parliament. Another seat is of the umpire of the Parliament i.e. the Speaker of the Lok Sabha. Who will sit on this seat?

On Sunday, an NDA meeting was held at the residence of Defense Minister Rajnath Singh for the Lok Sabha Speaker. Today, news came from sources that the BJP will keep the post of Speaker to itself and give the post of Deputy Speaker to a party of NDA and not to the Opposition.

BJP's Om Birla is again in the race for the Speaker, but the party can also surprise with a new face. While the Deputy Speaker can be from TDP. Even before the formation of the government, speculations had started that both TDP and JD(U) were adamant about the post of Speaker in exchange for support. Today, JD(U) said that whatever BJP decides on the Speaker will be accepted.

But the Opposition is trying its best to make TDP adamant on the Speaker's post and JDU support it. The Opposition is threatening both NDA allies that if this does not happen, BJP will sooner or later break the MPs of both and complete its numbers.

The Opposition has two trailers on Speaker and Deputy Speaker. First, if the Speaker candidate is from TDP, then it will think about giving him unconditional support. Second, if the Deputy Speaker post is not given to the Opposition, then it will field its candidate for Speaker as well.

There has been an old tradition of giving the post of Deputy Speaker to the Opposition in the Lok Sabha. But in 2014, BJP gave this post to Thambi Durai of its ally AIADMK. However, in the 17th Lok Sabha, this post remained vacant from 2019 to 2024.

