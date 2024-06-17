Twitter
Delhi-Meerut RRTS: Big update on 14 km section in Delhi; check details

The 14-km-long section in Delhi, including Sarai Kale Khan, New Ashok Nagar, and Anand Vihar RRTS stations.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Jun 17, 2024, 11:01 PM IST

Delhi-Meerut RRTS: Big update on 14 km section in Delhi; check details
There is a piece of good news for people in Delhi NCR who often travel through the metro and are waiting for the full operation of Namo Bharat regional rail (formerly called RRTS). The first trial run of the 14-km section in Delhi is likely to be conducted by the end of this year, HT reported quoting officials. Presently, a 34 km RRTS section, including eight stations, from Sahibabad to Modi Nagar North is operational. The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) is constructing an 82 km RRTS network connecting three cities of Delhi, Ghaziabad, and Meerut.

The Delhi section, including Sarai Kale Khan, New Ashok Nagar, and Anand Vihar RRTS stations, is set to be inaugurated by mid-2025. The 14-km-long section is progressing rapidly, officials said. It includes a 9 km elevated stretch and a 5 km underground stretch. NCRTC officials said that the civil construction of the viaduct in the national capital is nearly complete and work was ongoing at the station premises. The viaduct work for the elevated portion is complete up to Sarai Kale Khan station.

"The RRTS stations – Sarai Kale Khan, New Ashok Nagar, and Anand Vihar (underground) in Delhi – have already taken shape and finishing work is underway,” the news outlet quoted Puneet Vats, chief public relations officer, NCRTC.

Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor is the first of the four rapid rail corridors planned under the first phase of the RapidX project managed by NCRTC. Once fully operational, the distance between Delhi and Meerut will be covered in less than 60 minutes. 

