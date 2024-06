Sports

NZ vs PNG, T20 World Cup 2024: Lockie Ferguson shines as New Zealand beat Papua New Guinea by 7 wickets

Lockie Ferguson's most economical spell helps New Zealand beat Papua New Guinea by 7 wickets at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba on Monday.

