Hollywood

General Hospital actor Johnny Wactor shot dead in LA at 37

Johnny Wactor shot by one of three suspects attempting to extract the catalytic converter from his car at about 3 am in the area of Pico Boulevard and Hope Street.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : May 27, 2024, 09:50 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Actor Johnny Wactor, known for his portrayal of Brando Corbin in the show General Hospital, was shot and killed during a suspected catalytic converter theft attempt in Los Angeles. He was 37 years old.

Wactor's talent agent, David Shaul, confirmed the actor's death. "Johnny Wactor was a spectacular human being. Not just a talented actor who was committed to his craft but a real moral example to everyone who knew him. Standing for hard work, tenacity and a never give up attitude."

"In the highs and lows of a challenging profession he always kept his chin up and kept striving for the best he could be," Shaul said in a statement. The statement further read, "Our time with Johnny was a privilege we would wish on everyone. He would literally give you the shirt off his back. After over a decade together, he will leave a hole in our hearts forever."

As per the Police Department in Los Angeles, a man was shot by one of three suspects attempting to extract the catalytic converter from his car at about 3 am in the area of Pico Boulevard and Hope Street. The man was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Wactor appeared in more than 160 episodes of 'General Hospital', the longest-running television daytime drama in the US. He made his television debut in the Lifetime drama series Army Wives. He also guest starred in the series Westworld, The OA, Station 19, Siberia, Agent X, Fantastic, Animal Kingdom, Hollywood Girl, Training Day, Criminal Minds, Struggling Servers, Age Appropriate, NCIS, The Passenger, and Barbee Rehab.

He even worked in short films such as The Grass Is Never Greener, GoldenBox, The Con-Artist, Flyover States, A Most Suitable Applicant, The Interrogation, Anything for You, Abby, The Relic, and We Won't Forget, among many others.

He starred in the 2016 film 'USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage', directed by Mario Van Peebles and starring Nicolas Cage, among many other films.

(With inputs from IANS)

