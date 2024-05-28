Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Blackout director Devang Bhavsar says he wanted to explore man's greed in his film: 'I aimed to depict how...'

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Gurucharan Singh breaks his silence on his disappearance: 'Main jab gaya tha...'

Which countries are witnessing rapid increase in Muslim population? Where does India stand? Check full list here

Pune Porsche Horror: How 'drunk' teen's blood sample was 'changed' at hospital to show no trace of alcohol

UP board topper Prachi Nigam receives surprise makeover by influencer after getting trolled over....

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Blackout director Devang Bhavsar says he wanted to explore man's greed in his film: 'I aimed to depict how...'

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Gurucharan Singh breaks his silence on his disappearance: 'Main jab gaya tha...'

Which countries are witnessing rapid increase in Muslim population? Where does India stand? Check full list here

Natural juices to lower high blood pressure instantly

7 symptoms of liver damage

Here's how much Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, others charged for Panchayat 3

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

Munawar Faruqui Second Marriage: Bigg Boss 17 Star Gets Hitched Again? Here Is The First Look...

Punjab News: BJP Shares AAP's Balkar Singh Obscene Video Flashing Privates To 21-Yr-Old Job Seeker

Bon Voyage! Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Second Pre-Wedding Bash On Cruise, Here Is The Itinerary

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Gurucharan Singh breaks his silence on his disappearance: 'Main jab gaya tha...'

After Karan Johar announces Siddhant, Triptii-starrer Dhadak 2, his old Instagram post denying making film goes viral

Maharagni teaser: Kajol looks badass, beats up goons in action-packed first look, fans call her 'lady Singham'

HomeTelevision

Television

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Gurucharan Singh breaks his silence on his disappearance: 'Main jab gaya tha...'

Gurucharan Singh revealed that he hasn't spoken to any of his Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah co-stars since he has returned after being missing for almost a month.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : May 28, 2024, 08:15 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Gurucharan Singh breaks his silence on his disappearance: 'Main jab gaya tha...'
Gurucharan Singh in TMKOC
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

After he had gone missing on April 22, Gurucharan Singh returned home almost a month later on May 17. The actor, who played Roshan Singh Sodhi in the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, shared that he had gone on a spiritual journey.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Gurucharan said that he won't be able to talk much about his disappearance as he stated, "Mera abhi case close hona hai. Kuch formalities ho gayi hain, thodi bachi hain. Ek baar woh ho jaaye toh main sabse aaram se baat karunga iss baare mein. (My case is yet to get closed. Some formalities are done and some are left. Once that is taken care of, I will talk to everyone about this)."

Wheh he was asked which case he is talking about, the actor told the portal, "Main jab gaya tha, mere daddy ne missing report daali thi. Woh close hona hai abhi. Ek baar woh ho jaaye to main baat kar sakta hoon. (When I had left, daddy had put a missing report. That hasn't closed yet. Once that happens then I can talk)."

Gurucharan shared that he was feeling unwell when he came back to his home, but is now doing fine. Singh also added that he hasn't spoken to any of his Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah co-stars since he has returned as he concluded, "My number is switched off and I don't think any one of them have my mother or father's number. So they have not been able to talk to me."

READ | This south film starred four superstars, grossed Rs 414 crore worldwide, but Hindi version flopped, earned just...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Kani Kusruti, star of Cannes winner All We Imagine as Light, who once quit acting due to sexual demands from...

6 babies killed after massive fire broke out at hospital in Delhi's Vivek Vihar

Travel from Dubai on a Budget With Next Holidays

Neha Sharma says she doesn't attend Bollywood awards shows as they aren't 'genuine': It’s all taken already | Exclusive

Odisha Board 10th Result 2024 today: BSE Odisha Matric result 2024 to be declared shortly at bseodisha.ac.in

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

AI models set goals for pool parties in sizzling bikinis this summer

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement