Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Gurucharan Singh breaks his silence on his disappearance: 'Main jab gaya tha...'

Gurucharan Singh revealed that he hasn't spoken to any of his Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah co-stars since he has returned after being missing for almost a month.

After he had gone missing on April 22, Gurucharan Singh returned home almost a month later on May 17. The actor, who played Roshan Singh Sodhi in the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, shared that he had gone on a spiritual journey.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Gurucharan said that he won't be able to talk much about his disappearance as he stated, "Mera abhi case close hona hai. Kuch formalities ho gayi hain, thodi bachi hain. Ek baar woh ho jaaye toh main sabse aaram se baat karunga iss baare mein. (My case is yet to get closed. Some formalities are done and some are left. Once that is taken care of, I will talk to everyone about this)."

Wheh he was asked which case he is talking about, the actor told the portal, "Main jab gaya tha, mere daddy ne missing report daali thi. Woh close hona hai abhi. Ek baar woh ho jaaye to main baat kar sakta hoon. (When I had left, daddy had put a missing report. That hasn't closed yet. Once that happens then I can talk)."

Gurucharan shared that he was feeling unwell when he came back to his home, but is now doing fine. Singh also added that he hasn't spoken to any of his Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah co-stars since he has returned as he concluded, "My number is switched off and I don't think any one of them have my mother or father's number. So they have not been able to talk to me."

