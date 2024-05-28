Twitter
Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's second pre-wedding: Guru Randhawa to perform with this iconic rapper in Italy

Guru Randhawa and American rapper Pitbull will perform at the second pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Italy.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : May 28, 2024, 09:57 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's second pre-wedding: Guru Randhawa to perform with this iconic rapper in Italy
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant
After the star-studded first pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar in March, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani are set to host another pre-wedding bash for their son Anant Ambani and daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant. The second set of festivites are scheduled to take place on a cruise through Italy and France from May 29 to June 1.

The Jamnagar bash saw Akon, Rihanna, and Diljit Dosanjh making all the guests dancing to their tunes. Now, it is reported that the second pre-wedding bash will see the Indian singer Guru Randhawa performing with the American rapper Pitbutt, whose real name is Armando Christian Pérez.

Guru Randhawa and Pitbull had collaborated on the song Slowly Slowly in 2019. An insider was quoted telling Hindustan Times, "Guru Randhawa will be performing with Pitbull at the celebration. It is expected to be a fun gathering, with the perfect blend of Guru’s music to the beats by Pitbull. Everyone is looking forward to Guru and Pitbull’s performance and being part of the celebration in this special way. It is surely going to be a fun party, high on music."

A number of celebrities such as Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt along with their daughter Raha, MS Dhoni with his wife Sakshi Dhoni and daughter Ziva, and Ranveer Singh have already flown to Italy for the second set of festivities. The cruise pre-wedding bash will start from Palermo in Italy, and then have pit stops in Rome in Italy and Cannes in France, before finishing at Portofino in Italy.

READ | This south film starred four superstars, grossed Rs 414 crore worldwide, but Hindi version flopped, earned just...

