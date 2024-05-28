Bon Voyage! Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Second Pre-Wedding Bash On Cruise, Here Is The Itinerary

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant second pre-wedding: Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani is all set to tie the knot with Radhika Merchant. Radhika Merchant is the younger daughter of Viren Merchant, the CEO of Encore Healthcare, and entrepreneur Shaila Merchant. Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani are all set to host a second pre-wedding celebration for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The functions will be held between May 29 and June 1 on a cruise ship off the coast of South France.