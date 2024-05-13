Twitter
Missing Taarak Mehta actor Gurucharan Singh's father recalls their last conversation, says his son looked troubled

Gurucharan Singh's father Hargit Singh shared that his son looked troubled but he never told them what was bothering him.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : May 13, 2024, 07:33 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Gurucharan Singh with his father Hargit Singh/Instagram
Gurucharan Singh, who played Roshan Singh Sodhi in the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has been missing since April 22. Gurucharan's father Hargit Singh had filed a missing complaint report four days later on April 26 and since then, Delhi Police is investigating his disappearance case.

In recent interview, Hargit Singh revealed his last conversation with his son and also shared that his son looked troubled. Talking to Times Now, Hargit shared that Gurucharan told him before leaving, "Main aa jaunga, 1-2 din me aa jaaunga (I will come back, I will come back within a day or two)", before he took his flight from Delhi to Mumbai, but never reached the airport.

When his father was asked if Gurucharan appeared troubled, he said, "Pareshaan toh woh lagta tha lekin kabhi batata nahi tha (He used to look troubled but he never told us what was bothering him)." Hargit also added that he often asked his son to get married as they wanted to see him settled down.

The missing actor was among the original cast members on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (popularly abbreviated as TMKOC) when the show began in 2008. He left the show after five years, only to return a year later in 2014. He worked for another six years before quitting the show in 2020.

READ | Meet actress, who married co-star, divorced him after 9 years, is now single mother, surprised everyone in Heeramandi

