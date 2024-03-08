Bengaluru Water Crisis Water Woes Grip Karnataka As Its City Faces Severe Crisis Ahead Of Summer

Bengaluru Water Crisis: Water Woes Grip Bengaluru As City Faces Severe Crisis Ahead Of Summer Bengaluru water crisis: Bengaluru is facing a severe water crisis as many of the borewells in the city have dried up due to drought in Karnataka state. Many posh societies have urged its residents to conserve water by using disposable cutlery, avoiding car washing and swimming pool activities.