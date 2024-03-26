RCB vs PBKS Highlights Kohli And Karthik Shine As Royal Challengers Bengaluru Won By 4 Wickets

Dinesh Karthik Helps RCB win a thriller against PBKS in the last over Royal Challengers Bengaluru 178 for 6 (Virat Kohli 77, Dinesh Karthik 28*, Harpreet Brar 2-13, Kagiso Rabada 2-23) beat Punjab Kings 176 for 6 (Shikhar Dhawan 45, Jitesh Sharma 27, Siraj 2-26, Maxwell 2-29) by four wickets