Streaming This Week: Crakk, Tillu Square, Ranneeti, Dil Dosti Dilemma, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

From Vidyut Jammwal-starrer action film Crakk to Siddhu Jonnalagadda-starrer crime comedy Tillu Square, here are the must-watch OTT releases this week.

  Aman Wadhwa
    •  
  • |
    •  
  Apr 23, 2024, 08:10 PM IST

Crakk, Tillu Square, Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond, Dil Dosti Dilemma, and Bhimaa are the latest films and shows having their streaming releases across different OTT platforms this week.

1. Crakk

Crakk
1/5

Billed as India's first-ever extreme sports action film Crakk is headlined by Vidyut Jammwal and Arjun Rampal. It will start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on April 26.

2. Tillu Square

Tillu Square
2/5

The crime comedy film Tillu Square became huge hit upon its release on March 29. Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Anupama Parmeswaran-starrer will start streaming on Netflix from April 26.

3. Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond

Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond
3/5

Jimmy Shergill, Lara Dutta, Ashutosh Rana, and Ashish Vidyarthi-starrer war-room drama series Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond will start streaming on JioCinema from April 25.

4. Dil Dosti Dilemma

Dil Dosti Dilemma
4/5

Headlined by the social media sensation Anushka Sen, the comedy drama series Dil Dosti Dilemma will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video India from April 25.

5. Bhimaa

Bhimaa
5/5

Starring Gopichand in a dual role, the Telugu fantasy action drama film released on March 8 and will start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from April 25.

From Salman Khan to Shah Rukh Khan: Actors who de-aged for films before Amitabh Bachchan in Kalki 2898 AD
Remember Abhishek Sharma? Hrithik Roshan's brother from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai has become TV star, is married to..
Remember Ali Haji? Aamir Khan, Kajol's son in Fanaa, who is now director, writer; here's how charming he looks now
Remember Sana Saeed? SRK's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here's how she looks after 26 years, she's dating..
