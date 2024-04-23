Streaming This Week: Crakk, Tillu Square, Ranneeti, Dil Dosti Dilemma, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

From Vidyut Jammwal-starrer action film Crakk to Siddhu Jonnalagadda-starrer crime comedy Tillu Square, here are the must-watch OTT releases this week.
Crakk, Tillu Square, Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond, Dil Dosti Dilemma, and Bhimaa are the latest films and shows having their streaming releases across different OTT platforms this week.
1. Crakk
Billed as India's first-ever extreme sports action film Crakk is headlined by Vidyut Jammwal and Arjun Rampal. It will start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on April 26.
2. Tillu Square
The crime comedy film Tillu Square became huge hit upon its release on March 29. Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Anupama Parmeswaran-starrer will start streaming on Netflix from April 26.
3. Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond
Jimmy Shergill, Lara Dutta, Ashutosh Rana, and Ashish Vidyarthi-starrer war-room drama series Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond will start streaming on JioCinema from April 25.
4. Dil Dosti Dilemma
Headlined by the social media sensation Anushka Sen, the comedy drama series Dil Dosti Dilemma will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video India from April 25.
5. Bhimaa
Starring Gopichand in a dual role, the Telugu fantasy action drama film released on March 8 and will start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from April 25.