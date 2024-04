Katchatheevu: The Tiny Island Fueling India-Sri Lanka Controversy | All About Katchatheevu Isla

Since 1921, India and Sri Lanka (then Ceylon), both British colonies, have contested fishing rights in the waters surrounding Katchatheevu. However, India resolved the dispute in 1974 by renouncing its claim to the island. A subsequent agreement between the two nations prohibited citizens from fishing in each other's waters.