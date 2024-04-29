Kolhapur Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: Check important dates, key candidates, past results and more

Kolhapur Lok Sabha constituency will vote in May this year. The date of voting is 7 May ( Phase 3 ). The results for the Kolhapur constituency will be announced on 4th June.

Kolhapur constituency is part of the 48 Lok Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra. The final dates for the voting and result of the Kolhapur Lok Sabha election were released by EC on 16th March.

Important Dates

Kolhapur Lok Sabha constituency will vote in May this year. The date of voting is 7 May ( Phase 3 ). The results for the Kolhapur constituency will be announced on 4th June.

Candidates

While some political parties named their candidate lists before polls, others declared candidates as the elections progressed across phases.

Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj was pitched by INC, while Sanjay Mandlik has been fielded by Shiv Sena.

Past Election result

Sanjay Sadashivrao Mandlik of the SHS won from Kolhapur in the Lok Sabha elections 2019, securing 749085 votes while 478517 votes were secured by Dhananjay Mahadik of the NCP. Sanjay Sadashivrao Mandlik won with a winning margin of 270568.

In the Kolhapur Lok Sabha election of 2014, Dhananjay Bhimrao Mahadik of the NCP beat SHS’s Sanjay Sadashiv Mandalik by 33259 votes. Dhananjay Bhimrao Mahadik secured 607665 votes.