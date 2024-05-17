'If only we are smart enough...': Narayana Murthy was asked how AI will hurt job prospects

The human mind is the most powerful instrument invented by God, Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy said on artificial intelligence (AI) replacing human jobs.

The founder of Infosys, NR Narayana Murthy, thinks that the concerns about artificial intelligence (AI) replacing human labour are overblown.

AI, in his opinion, has the ability to boost human productivity and open up new avenues.

During an interview with Moneycontrol at the Infosys Science Foundation (ISF) function, Murthy compared the introduction of computer-aided software engineering tools, or case tools, in the 1970s to the current day. He recalled that when "case tools" were first introduced in 1975, many people believed that they would eventually replace human labour in software development.

Murthy recalled, “Everybody said this (CASE tools) finishes the job opportunity for all youngsters in software development. It didn’t happen. When that technology of case tools and program generators got invented, human beings said we want to attack bigger problems, more complex problems and those tools couldn’t handle them.” He predicted that advancements in AI technologies are inevitable and will become a part of our lives, but humans have to see AI as “assistive technologies” and not as a complete replacement for human labour.

Murthy said, “I think that concern about losing jobs should be replaced by the discussion, debate, and thinking on how we use AI, generative AI, large language models, and all of these to make human beings even more productive.”

The veteran tech giant said that AI technology should replace human jobs in areas like “operating machines in hazardous situations like nuclear reactors”. He was also optimistic about how AI technology can offer breakthrough solutions such as its use in “remote surgery and precision equipment”.

Murthy has voiced his optimistic views regarding the use of AI technology on previous occasions. He attended the 67th All India Management Association Foundation Day back in February. The Tata Group Chairperson, N Chandrasekaran, wrote the book Bridgital Nation: Solving Technology's People Problem, which he referenced during the occasion. He suggested that people learn about Chandrasekaran's viewpoint on using AI for the sake of humanity.

According to him, individuals will have a lot of free time thanks to AI technologies, but because people are naturally interested, they will take use of this time to come up with new innovations. He reflected on how, contrary to popular belief, people were not rendered inactive by computers taking over all significant jobs in the past.