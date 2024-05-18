Twitter
IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir fifties go in vain as Lucknow Super Giants beat Mumbai Indians by 18 runs

Despite Rohit Sharma's valiant half-century, a series of wickets in the middle overs derailed Mumbai's chase, resulting in an 18-run defeat.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : May 18, 2024, 12:30 AM IST

Courtesy: X @IPL
LSG's impressive performance was highlighted by contrasting fifties from Nicholas Pooran and KL Rahul, propelling them to a total of 214/6 after Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians won the toss and chose to bowl first at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday.

Despite Rohit Sharma's valiant half-century, a series of wickets in the middle overs derailed Mumbai's chase, resulting in an 18-run defeat. LSG concluded their season in sixth place on the points table, while Mumbai finished at the bottom for the second time in three seasons.

Nicholas Pooran's explosive 75 off 29 balls set the tone for LSG's innings, ultimately leading to their formidable total. Despite needing a victory by a margin of over 300 to stay in the playoff race, LSG fell short with a total of 214 runs. Arjun Tendulkar, who replaced Jasprit Bumrah in the MI playing XI, had a disappointing outing, returning figures of 0 for 22 in 2.2 overs before being forced to leave the field due to injury.

