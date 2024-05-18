IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir fifties go in vain as Lucknow Super Giants beat Mumbai Indians by 18 runs

Despite Rohit Sharma's valiant half-century, a series of wickets in the middle overs derailed Mumbai's chase, resulting in an 18-run defeat.

LSG's impressive performance was highlighted by contrasting fifties from Nicholas Pooran and KL Rahul, propelling them to a total of 214/6 after Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians won the toss and chose to bowl first at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday.

Despite Rohit Sharma's valiant half-century, a series of wickets in the middle overs derailed Mumbai's chase, resulting in an 18-run defeat. LSG concluded their season in sixth place on the points table, while Mumbai finished at the bottom for the second time in three seasons.

@LucknowIPL sign off on a high



A solid -run win for KL Rahul & his men at the Wankhede



Scorecard https://t.co/VuUaiv4G0l #TATAIPL | #MIvLSG pic.twitter.com/CWUUUcIbff — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 17, 2024

Nicholas Pooran's explosive 75 off 29 balls set the tone for LSG's innings, ultimately leading to their formidable total. Despite needing a victory by a margin of over 300 to stay in the playoff race, LSG fell short with a total of 214 runs. Arjun Tendulkar, who replaced Jasprit Bumrah in the MI playing XI, had a disappointing outing, returning figures of 0 for 22 in 2.2 overs before being forced to leave the field due to injury.