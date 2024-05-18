Weather update: IMD issues severe heatwave alert for these 6 states, check state-wise forecast

The Meteorological Department indicates a wet spell with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall expected to persist over South Peninsular India.

The Indian Meteorological Department issued a warning on Friday regarding a potential heatwave in Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Bihar, anticipated to endure for at least four days. Meanwhile, heavy to very heavy rainfall is predicted for Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and southern Karnataka.

Senior IMD scientist Dr. Naresh Kumar, speaking to ANI, highlighted the weather patterns, noting, "From April until recent days, continuous western disturbances influenced Northwest India, resulting in isolated rainfall in parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, thereby keeping temperatures relatively moderate. However, May saw temperatures soar, reaching up to 45 degrees Celsius in numerous locations across the country." Dr. Kumar emphasized the severity of the situation, stating, "Today, temperatures have already hit 45 degrees Celsius in Rajasthan, with Punjab and Haryana hovering near 44 degrees Celsius. The heatwave conditions in these regions are akin to those in Uttar Pradesh." He projected a heatwave in Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh for the next five days, and in Madhya Pradesh and Bihar for four days, followed by potential relief in the form of mild thunderstorms.

Regarding the southern states, Dr. Kumar mentioned, "Expect heavy to very heavy rains in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and South Karnataka over the next five days." The Meteorological Department's weather advisory forecasts heat to severe heatwave conditions in the plains of Northwest India and Bihar for the next five days. Additionally, it anticipates the onset of heatwave conditions in East and Central India starting from May 18.

Furthermore, the Meteorological Department indicates a wet spell with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall expected to persist over South Peninsular India until May 23.