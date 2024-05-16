Twitter
Meet actress who did MBA in Finance, quit high-paying job as investment banker, worked in superhit TV show, is now..

Deepti Sadhwani's breakthrough role came when she starred in one of TV's oldest and most popular shows 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' as a host for Gokuldham Premier League 3.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : May 16, 2024, 08:00 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

The 77th Cannes Film Festival has finally begun and at the opening ceremony, 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' actress Deepti Sadhwani, made her debut on the red carpet. Deepti Sadhwani wore an Aanchal Dey Couture orange corset gown with a thigh-high slit and a furry trail. Deepti Sadhwani is an Indian actress who is known for her work in TV, films, and music videos. She comes from a background in finance. 

Born in Lucknow, Deepti Sadhwani did not always dream of a big Bollywood career. She completed her MBA in Finance from the Jaipuria Institute of Management after which she also did CA and ICWA. Deepti Sadhwani, before entering the film industry, worked as an investment banker in Mumbai.

Deepti Sadhwani soon found her passion and went on to win the title of Miss North India. She also was a participant in Femina Miss India and was a regional finalist. 

Her breakthrough role came when she starred in one of TV's oldest and most popular shows 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' as a host for Gokuldham Premier League 3. She also hosted 'Hasya Samrat' on Zee Marathi and gained further popularity. 

Apart from TV, Deepti Sadhwani has also been part of film and music videos including 'Nazar Hati Durghatana Ghati', 'Rock Band Party', 'Harayana Roadway', 'Toot Jaayein', and 'Lala Lala Lori', respectively. 

Deepti Sadhwani might not have a long career in social media and films but she is surely paving the way for herself and other actresses, especially with her latest appearance at the 77th Cannes Film Festival.

