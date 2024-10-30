Ahead of the mega clash of Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty set a new benchmark in Bollywood. Read on to know more.

This year's Diwali will be remembered for many reasons, but the primary reason will be the epic clash of Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty's Singham Again with Kartik Aaryan-Vidya Balan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Both anticipated sequels will be released in cinemas on November 1, and all eyes are set at the box office. There is stiff competition between Ajay's actioner and Kartik's horror-comedy, but the former has already beaten the latter in the perspective of wider release.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a tweet, revealing that Singham Again has set a new milestone by having the widest release in Australia, Fiji, and New Zealand. Rohit Shetty's directorial will be released on 197 screens across, surpassing the previous records set by Hindi films. Singham Again has also become the first movie to be screened at the Drive-In Cinema in Sydney. Taran tweeted, "THIS IS MASSIVE... 'SINGHAM AGAIN' SETS NEW MILESTONE IN AUS - NZ - FIJI... #SinghamAgain is all set to release in 197 screens across #Australia, #NewZealand and #Fiji, surpassing previous *#Hindi* releases. In addition, #SinghamAgain will be the first #Indian film to be screened at Drive-In Cinema in #Sydney... In fact, in #Australia alone, #SinghamAgain will release in 143 screens."

THIS IS MASSIVE... 'SINGHAM AGAIN' SETS NEW MILESTONE IN AUS - NZ - FIJI... #SinghamAgain is all set to release in 197 screens across #Australia, #NewZealand and #Fiji, surpassing previous releases.



Will this feat of Singham Again affect Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3?

As Indian Express reported, BB3 advance sales have opened for 4552 shows. The film has sold 63,317 tickets and has grossed Rs 1.69 crore crore in sales. Whereas Singham Again has advance bookings for 4041 shows, selling 25,638 tickets and grossing Rs 75.36 lakh. BB3 is leading, and it is because Singham 3 was yet to open its full-fledged advance till Tuesday. As per current trends, the trade predicts Singham Again to open in the range of Rs 35 crores while Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is looking to open in the range of Rs 23-25 crores.

Vidya Balan, Kartik Aaryan on Singham Again vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

In an exclusive interaction with DNA India, adding their views on the so-called clash, Vidya expressed that we should come together and celebrate Diwali with a bang. The actress says "I believe ki agar hum teeno bahar khade ho toh suraj mein itni roshni hai, ki hum teeno ko woh apni roshni mein bhigo de (If the three of us are standing outside, the sun has so much light that it can immerse all three of us in it). Similarly, I think there's enough scope for both films to do well, to be watched and loved by everyone. So let's just embrace that and celebrate Diwali with a bang."

