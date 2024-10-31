However, there is no material impact on financials, operations or other activities of the corporation, the company said.

LIC, India's largest insurer, has said that tax authorities have slapped a demand notice of about Rs 65 crore on it for short payment of Goods and Services Tax (GST) for 2017-18. Besides, there is a penalty of Rs 6.5 crore and interest as applicable.

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has received a communication/ demand order for Goods & Service Tax, Interest and penalty for Jharkhand on October 30, LIC said in a regulatory filing. There is no material impact on financials, operations or other activities of the corporation, it added.

Currently, LIC has a market cap of Rs 5.91 lakh crore, as of October 30. The government-backed on Monday reported an 11 per cent increase in September quarter net profit to Rs 1,324 crore on a consolidated basis. LIC had posted a net profit of Rs 1,192 crore in the year-ago period.

