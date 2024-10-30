In the video, little Ananya Panday could be seen kissing her mom and getting super excited about her birthday party.

A day before Ananya Panday's birthday on October 30, her mother Bhavana Pandey took a stroll down memory lane and shared a cute video of the Call Me Bae star from her childhood days.

In the video, the little Ananya could be seen kissing her mom and getting super excited about her birthday party. 'Birthday Eve [?] @ananyapanday !!!loads of love and some forced kisses ," Bhavana captioned the post, leaving netizens in awe.

In no time, fans of Ananya chimed in the comment section and showered love on her. "How cute," a social media user commented. "Cutie," another fan wrote. Recently, in an interview to ANI, Bhavana expressed gratitude to the audience for appreciating Ananya's hard work as she delivered back-to-back successful projects.

While opening up about her daughter's newfound success, Bhavana feels that Ananya's rise from being seen as a nepo kid to an actor who is capable of giving life to a character comes down to the mantra that exists within them. " (I am) very grateful. I know she's worked hard and everyone does.

She's worked hard. But the idea is to put your head down and work hard and take the important, necessary criticism in your stride and work even harder. And the rest is noise," she said.

Ananya Panday is celebrating her 26th birthday today, October 30 (Wednesday). On this special day, her rumored boyfriend, Walker Blanco, shared a romantic post for her. He confirmed their relationship in his message by saying, “Happy birthday beautiful. You are so special. I love you Anniee!” The post quickly caught the attention of fans, who were excited to celebrate the couple publicly.

Ananya, dressed in a blue top and subtle pink gloss for the photo, has a lot of attention. Ananya made headlines when she was spotted getting cozy with Walker Blanco at the Ambani wedding. Although they haven't publicly confirmed their relationship, but sources say they share a close bond.

(With inputs from ANI)