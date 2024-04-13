Search icon
trendingVideos,recommendedVideos,recommendedVideosMobileenglish3085229
HomeVideos
videoDetails

Haryana School Bus Accident: Locals Tried To Stop Drunk Driver, Snatched Key, But School Stepped In

Video ThumbnailVideo Thumbnail

The bus accident in Haryana's Mahendragarh district could have been avoided. According to eyewitnesses, some villagers had snatched the key from the driver, Dharmender, and complained to school about his condition. But, school authorities were assured about replacing Dharmender and asked the locals to let him go. However, the bus barely covered a few kilometers when the driver crashed it into a tree near Unhani village in Kanina around 8.30 a.m. The bus, carrying around 40 children to GL Public School, overturned as a result of the crash.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now
From Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to Aavesham: Indian movies to watch in theatres this weekend
Streaming This Week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Premalu, Fallout, latest OTT releases to binge-watch
Remember Tanvi Hegde? Son Pari's Fruity who has worked with Shahid Kapoor, here's how gorgeous she looks now
Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now
Speed Reads
More
First-image
India advises citizens against travel to Iran, Israel amid rising Middle East tensions
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews