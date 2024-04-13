Haryana School Bus Accident: Locals Tried To Stop Drunk Driver, Snatched Key, But School Stepped In

The bus accident in Haryana's Mahendragarh district could have been avoided. According to eyewitnesses, some villagers had snatched the key from the driver, Dharmender, and complained to school about his condition. But, school authorities were assured about replacing Dharmender and asked the locals to let him go. However, the bus barely covered a few kilometers when the driver crashed it into a tree near Unhani village in Kanina around 8.30 a.m. The bus, carrying around 40 children to GL Public School, overturned as a result of the crash.