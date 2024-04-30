Dadra and Nagar Haveli Lok Sabha Election 2024: Check important dates, candidates, past result and more

The date of voting for the Dadra And Nagar Haveli Lok Sabha Election 2024 is on 7 May ( Phase 3 ). The date of counting and results for the Dadra And Nagar Haveli Lok Sabha Election 2024 is on 4th June.

The Election for Dadra And Nagar Haveli Lok Sabha Constituency which is part of the only Lok Sabha constituencies in the state, will be held this year. The final dates for the voting and result of the Dadra And Nagar Haveli Lok Sabha election were released by EC on 16th March.

Important Dates

Candidates

The Bharatiya Janata Party has pitched sitting Shiv Sena MP Kalaben Delkar from Dadra and Nagar Haveli Lok Sabha constituency. Congress has fielded Ajit Ramjibhai Mahla from the constituency.

Past election result

Delkar Mohanbhai Sanjibhai of the IND was the winning candidate from the Dadra And Nagar Haveli, in the Lok Sabha elections 2019, securing 90421 votes while 81420 votes were secured by Patel Natubhai Gomanbhai of the BJP. Patel Natubhai Gomanbhai was defeated by 9001 votes.