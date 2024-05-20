Twitter
Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Phase 5: Voting begins for 49 seats today; Amethi, Rae Bareli among high-profile contests

In Phase 5 of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, key candidates include Rahul Gandhi, Smriti Irani, Rajnath Singh and others.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : May 20, 2024, 06:13 AM IST

Polling has begun in 49 constituencies in six states and two UTs in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections today. It will decide the electoral fate of several prominent leaders like former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Smriti Irani and former J-K chief minister Omar Abdullah. 

It is another important phase for the BJP as over 40 of these seats were with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Voting will also be held in 35 assembly constituencies in Odisha, where BJD president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is among the candidates.

49 Lok Sabha seats in Phase 5

Among the seats going to polls, 13 are in Maharashtra, 14 in Uttar Pradesh, seven in West Bengal, five in Bihar, three in Jharkhand, five in Odisha, one in J-K and the lone seat in Ladakh. This round covers the least number of seats (49) in the seven-phase elections.

Over 8.95 crore people, including 4.26 crore females and 5,409 third-gender electors, are eligible to vote in this round and 9.47 lakh polling officials have been deployed across 94,732 polling stations. So far, the last four phases have registered a total voter turnout of 66.95 per cent.

READ | Swati Maliwal assault case: AAP says police seized CCTV DVR from CM Kejriwal's home, planting stories to...

Other prominent candidates include Union ministers Piyush Goyal (Mumbai North, Maharashtra), Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti (Fatehpur, UP) and Shantanu Thakur (Bangaon, WB); LJP (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan (Hajipur, Bihar), Shiv Sena's Shrikant Shinde (Kalyan, Maharashtra), and BJP's Rajiv Pratap Rudy and RJD president Lalu Prasad's daughter Rohini Acharya (both Saran, Bihar).

In Uttar Pradesh, Rajnath Singh (Lucknow), Irani (Amethi), Jyoti, Kaushal Kishor (Mohanlalganj) and Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma (Jalaun) are the five Union ministers in the fray. Voting will also take place for the assembly bypolls to the Lucknow East assembly constituency.

Rahul Gandhi, who has contested from Wayanad in Kerala, is also in the fight for Rae Bareli, a Congress stronghold represented by his mother Sonia Gandhi since 2004. The BJP has fielded UP minister Dinesh Pratap Singh.

Around 45.1 crore electors have exercised their franchise in the last four phases. Polling for 23 states and Union territories and 379 seats has been completed so far. The sixth and seventh phases are on May 25 and June 1 respectively. The counting of votes is on June 4.

(With inputs from PTI)

