Bride’s alleged ex-boyfriend attacks groom on stage, video goes viral

A dramatic incident at a wedding in Bhilwara, Rajasthan, went viral after the bride’s ex-boyfriend assaulted the groom on stage.

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : May 21, 2024, 11:59 AM IST

In a scene reminiscent of a Bollywood movie, a wedding in Rajasthan's Bhilwara took an unexpected turn when the bride’s ex-boyfriend assaulted the groom on stage. The dramatic incident, captured on video, has since gone viral, drawing comparisons to Shahid Kapoor's film ‘Kabir Singh’.

The video, which surfaced on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), was shared by the handle ‘Ghar Ke Kalesh’. It shows the ex-boyfriend, initially posing for photos with the couple, suddenly launching into a physical attack on the groom. The post hinted that the bride and her ex were colleagues at the same school, adding another layer of intrigue to the story.

The exact date of the incident remains unclear. However, the video, captioned “Wanna be Kabir Singh kinda Kalesh b/w Ex-Boyfriend and Groom on Wedding Stage (The ex-bf and Bride were Teachers in the same school) Bhilwara RJ,” quickly went viral, amassing 1.6 million views.

Social media users were quick to react, mostly condemning the ex-boyfriend's actions. “Next time checking the guest list properly will be a priority for both sides,” one user remarked, highlighting the need for better security at such events. Another user speculated on the bride’s role, asking, “Everyone will say it's the boy's mistake, but what if the girl played double dutch with both?”

Reactions ranged from criticism to speculation. “What's Wrong with him? What's the Fault of that Groom? Later that so-called Kabir Singh also gets danda wala treatment,” one user commented, suggesting that the ex-boyfriend faced consequences for his outburst. Others expressed disdain for the ex-boyfriend’s behavior, calling him a “coward” and labeling the act as a result of personal failure.

Some users took a more philosophical stance, noting the futility of the attack. “What is the point of doing this now?” one asked, while another commented, “Silence for those who still believe - past don’t matter - Past beating present.”

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
