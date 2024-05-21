Friends star Courteney Cox says late co-star Matthew Perry's spirit 'visits' her a lot: 'I talk to Matthew'

Courteney Cox says that she can still feel the presence of her late Friends co-star Matthew Perry

Courteney Cox, who played Monica on the iconic sitcom Friends, has opened up on the death of her friend and on-screen husband Matthew Perry. The Candian actor passed away last year following a heart attack. Cox has said that she feels Perry ‘visits’ her a lot and that she still talks to me, just like she talks to her deceased parents.

In a conversation on CBS Sunday Morning, Courteney Cox reflected on Friends completing 30 years in 2024, and later paid a tribute to Matthew Perry. “I think he’s one of the funniest human beings in the world. He’s just so funny. He’s genuinely [got] a huge heart. [He] obviously struggled,” she said.

Cox said that she was thankful she got to work with Perry for 10 seasons due to which she was able to form such a deep connection with him. “He visits me a lot, if we believe in that,” she shared, “I talk to my mom, my dad, Matthew. I feel like there are a lot of people that are…I think they guide us.” The actress then added that she senses that Perry’s spirit is “around for sure”.

Friends, which aired from 1994-2004, was a cultural phenomenon, becoming a success in many countries around the world. A story of six friends in New York, it starred Cox, Perry, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, and Matt LeBlanc. Cox and Perry played Monica and Chandler on the show, friends-turned-couple, who are regarded as one of the most beloved couples in TV history. The cast of Friends reunited for a special show in 2021, which was the last time the six of them were seen together.

The Reunion was also Matthew Perry’s final on-screen appearance. The actor was found unresponsive at his home in Los Angeles in October 2023. He was pronounced dead later that day. Investigations later revealed that the 54-year-old actor had drowned in his bathtub and his death was linked to acute effects of ketamine. During his lifetime, Perry had been open about his struggles with addiction and substance abuse.

