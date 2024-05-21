Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Friends star Courteney Cox says late co-star Matthew Perry's spirit 'visits' her a lot: 'I talk to Matthew'

Bride’s alleged ex-boyfriend attacks groom on stage, video goes viral

Iran to hold presidential election on June 28 following President Ebrahim Raisi's demise

Scarlett Johansson lashes out at OpenAI for giving ChatGPT a voice similar to hers despite saying no: 'I was shocked'

Salman Khan left Somy Ali and Sangeeta Bijlani heartbroken, claims Pradeep Rawat: 'He was not...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Friends star Courteney Cox says late co-star Matthew Perry's spirit 'visits' her a lot: 'I talk to Matthew'

Bride’s alleged ex-boyfriend attacks groom on stage, video goes viral

Iran to hold presidential election on June 28 following President Ebrahim Raisi's demise

7 common signs of Vitamin D deficiency

This African country has 98% Muslim population

Spectacular images of deep space captured by NASA's James Webb space telescope

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Urvashi Rautela mesmerises in blue celestial gown, her dancing fish necklace steals the limelight at Cannes 2024

Kiara Advani attends Women In Cinema Gala in dramatic ensemble, netizens say 'who designs these hideous dresses'

Influencer Diipa Büller-Khosla looks 'drop dead gorgeous' in metallic structured dress at Cannes 2024

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Why Is Asaduddin Owaisi Missing From Action? | AIMIM | Hyderabad |LS Polls

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Will Congress Be Able To Win In Amethi And Raebareli? | Rahul Gandhi

Lok Sabha Election 2024: 79% Of India Has Voted: Who Is Ahead, BJP Or Congress? | NDA Vs INDIA

Friends star Courteney Cox says late co-star Matthew Perry's spirit 'visits' her a lot: 'I talk to Matthew'

Scarlett Johansson lashes out at OpenAI for giving ChatGPT a voice similar to hers despite saying no: 'I was shocked'

This actress had superstar father, uncle was famous Bollywood singer, is most famous for playing Amitabh Bachchan's..

HomeWorld

World

Iran to hold presidential election on June 28 following President Ebrahim Raisi's demise

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and some members of his accompanying team, including Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, were confirmed dead on Monday morning.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : May 21, 2024, 12:02 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Iran's government has decided that the country's 14th presidential election will be held on June 28, the media reported. The election date was determined in a meeting attended by Iran's First Vice-President Mohammad Mokhber, currently assuming the presidency, Judiciary Chief Gholamhossein Mohseni-Ejei and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, as well as Vice-President for Legal Affairs Mohammad Dehqan and representatives of the Iranian Constitutional Council and Interior Ministry, the report said on Monday.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and some members of his accompanying team, including Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, were confirmed dead on Monday morning as the wreckage of the helicopter carrying them was found following its crash in bad weather on Sunday near Varzaqan County, nearly 670 km away from Tehran.

According to Article 131 of Iran's Constitution, the first Vice-President will take the helm of the executive branch if the President is unable to perform duties. Also, the interim President is duty-bound to make arrangements for the election of a new President within a maximum of 50 days, Xinhua news agency reported.

During the meeting, the participants also set the schedule for the election processes, including the formation of executive delegations, the registration of candidates, and the launch of electoral campaigns, according to IRNA.

Based on the schedule, the registration would be conducted from May 30 to June 3, following which candidates would have to conduct electoral campaigns from June 12 to 27, the report said.
According to IRNA, the Constitutional Council has initially consented to the schedule.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS)

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

India's richest actress was abandoned by father, tortured by husband; once rival to Madhubala, Nutan, alcohol ruined her

Israeli War Cabinet member issues ultimatum on Gaza, threatens to resign

This blockbuster was highest grossing Bollywood film for just one day, fans alleged cheating, superstar was trolled

Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 gets new release date, is now called Indian 2: Zero Tolerance

Ex-sarpanch killed, couple injured in twin terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir ahead of polling for Lok Sabha elections

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Urvashi Rautela mesmerises in blue celestial gown, her dancing fish necklace steals the limelight at Cannes 2024

Kiara Advani attends Women In Cinema Gala in dramatic ensemble, netizens say 'who designs these hideous dresses'

Influencer Diipa Büller-Khosla looks 'drop dead gorgeous' in metallic structured dress at Cannes 2024

Kiara Advani stuns in Prabal Gurung thigh-high slit gown for her Cannes debut, poses by the French Riviera

Heeramandi star Taha Shah Badussha makes dashing debut at Cannes Film Festival, fans call him ‘international crush’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement