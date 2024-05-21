Twitter
Bollywood

Salman Khan left Somy Ali and Sangeeta Bijlani heartbroken, claims Pradeep Rawat: 'He was not...'

Pradeep Rawat, in his recent interview, talked about Salman Khan's affair and how he left Somy Ali and Sangeeta Bijlani heartbroken.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : May 21, 2024, 11:53 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Sangeeta Bijlani, Somy Ali
Bollywood star Salman Khan is one of the biggest names in the country, he still melts hearts with his charm. His love life has always been the talk of the town. Now, his friend and actor Pradeep Rawat, in his recent interview, talked about his affairs with Somy Ali And Sangeeta Bijlani.

During a recent conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Pradeep Rawat talked about how Salman left Somy Ali heartbroken after their breakup. He said, “Salman Khan wasn’t affected much. Somy Ali was affected a lot by their break-up. Salman is so good-looking that he doesn’t have a dearth of options. They were my friends and we would sit together, eat together… both of them would tell me their side of the story.”

While talking about Sangeeta and Salman Khan, “obviously, Sangeeta was affected more. Who would want to lose a human being like Salman? Sometimes things happen unknowingly and there were some misunderstandings. Salman is a very clean and neat-hearted person; he cannot hurt anyone.”

Pradeep then revealed why he distanced himself from Salman Khan's inner circle. He revealed that he feared if he stayed close to Salman for too long, he would end up becoming Salman's bodyguard. He said, “I didn’t meet Salman for years because I thought that if I stayed with him for a long time then his bodyguard Shera wouldn’t have a place. I would end up as his bodyguard. I thought I wouldn’t be able to achieve anything if I remained in this comfort. So, I slowly came out of Salman’s inner circle.”

In the same interview, Pradeep Rawat also revealed a surprising fact about Salman Khan's professional life. He shared that Salman was initially the top choice for the movie Ghajini. Director AR Murugadoss originally intended to cast Salman in the lead role. For those unaware, Ghajini starred Aamir Khan and Asin, and the film turned out to be a massive blockbuster.

