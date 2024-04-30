Twitter
Viral

Mukesh Ambani's son Akash Ambani visits Ram Temple in Ayodhya, pics surface

Akash Ambani also visited the grand temple on the consecration ceremony of the Ayodhya Ram Temple on January 22.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Apr 30, 2024, 10:22 PM IST | Edited by : Prashant Tamta

Photo: ANI
Akash Ambani is the eldest son of Indian billionaire and Reliance chairman Mukesh Ambani. The 32-year-old is the chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. Akash visited the newly opened Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Tuesday. Pictures of him praying at the temple have gone viral on social media. Akash also visited the grand temple on the consecration ceremony of the Ayodhya Ram Temple with his family, including his mother Nita Ambani and wife Shloka Mehta on January 22. 

The viral picture shows Akash standing in a queue and waiting to pay his respects to Lord Ram. He donned a pink t-shirt and an orange coloured scarf around his neck. Check out the viral pictures here:

 

 

