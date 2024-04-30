Mukesh Ambani's son Akash Ambani visits Ram Temple in Ayodhya, pics surface

Akash Ambani also visited the grand temple on the consecration ceremony of the Ayodhya Ram Temple on January 22.

Akash Ambani is the eldest son of Indian billionaire and Reliance chairman Mukesh Ambani. The 32-year-old is the chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. Akash visited the newly opened Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Tuesday. Pictures of him praying at the temple have gone viral on social media. Akash also visited the grand temple on the consecration ceremony of the Ayodhya Ram Temple with his family, including his mother Nita Ambani and wife Shloka Mehta on January 22.

The viral picture shows Akash standing in a queue and waiting to pay his respects to Lord Ram. He donned a pink t-shirt and an orange coloured scarf around his neck. Check out the viral pictures here:

Uttar Pradesh: Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd Akash Ambani had the darshan of Ram Lalla at Ram Temple in Ayodhya today, ahead of the IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow.



(Source: Temple Priest) pic.twitter.com/2B9JOC8Wql — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2024

