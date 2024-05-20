MS Dhoni not retiring soon, IPL legend has asked CSK management for…

The thrilling virtual knockout against RCB was expected to be Dhoni’s last IPL match and fans at the stadium were expecting an official announcement. More than 48 crore viewers were watching the post match ceremony waiting for an update on MS Dhoni.

MS Dhoni is undoubtedly one of the greatest IPL captains and players of all time. With 5 IPL trophies under his name, MS Dhoni has led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for 16 years before handing over the reins to Ruturaj Gaikwad. Over the past few IPL seasons, experts and fans have been predicting MS Dhoni’s retirement from the cricketing league, however the World Cup winning captain keeps on surprising everyone with his fitness and form. Many believed that IPL 2024 will be the last for MS Dhoni. The thrilling virtual knockout against RCB was expected to be Dhoni’s last IPL match and fans at the stadium were expecting an official announcement. More than 48 crore viewers were watching the post match ceremony waiting for an update on MS Dhoni. However, the captain cool left the ground without shaking hands with RCB players and was spotted in Ranchi the next morning. Now, bringing good news for MS Dhoni fans, a report by Times of India suggests that the legendary IPL player is not retiring soon.

According to a report by Times of India, a source has revealed that Dhoni has not told anybody in CSK management about his retirement. The source also revealed that Dhoni has told the management that he will wait for a couple of months before the final call. To recall, MS Dhoni promised to play his last IPL game at Chepauk and his current batting, wicket keeping form is giving hope to CSK management.

The report also suggests that Dhoni may also wait to see BCCI’s stance on the impact sub rule. The rule will allow Dhoni to play as an extra batter in the last two overs where he won’t be needing to run around the field too much. If the impact sub rule is abolished, it will be difficult for the 42-year old Dhoni to have spot in the team to play just 12 balls.