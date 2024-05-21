Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Champion of compassion: Tunviey Mopalwar's tireless efforts transforming lives

Meet woman, daughter of IAS officer, her husband has over Rs 4500000000 salary, she is married to…

Elephant lifts safari truck with tourists in shocking viral video, watch

Driving License New Rules: Skip test at RTO, phasing out old vehicles and other rules applicable from June 1

In another gaffe, Joe Biden says he was US 'Vice President' during COVID-19 pandemic, watch viral video

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Champion of compassion: Tunviey Mopalwar's tireless efforts transforming lives

Meet woman, daughter of IAS officer, her husband has over Rs 4500000000 salary, she is married to…

Elephant lifts safari truck with tourists in shocking viral video, watch

 7 exercises to help you burn more calories

Tips to remove blackheads from cheeks

6 superfoods rich in Vitamin B12

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Laapataa Ladies actress Chhaya Kadam ditches designer clothes, wears late mother's saree, nose ring Cannes on red carpet

Urvashi Rautela mesmerises in blue celestial gown, her dancing fish necklace steals the limelight at Cannes 2024

Kiara Advani attends Women In Cinema Gala in dramatic ensemble, netizens say 'who designs these hideous dresses'

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Why Is Asaduddin Owaisi Missing From Action? | AIMIM | Hyderabad |LS Polls

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Will Congress Be Able To Win In Amethi And Raebareli? | Rahul Gandhi

Lok Sabha Election 2024: 79% Of India Has Voted: Who Is Ahead, BJP Or Congress? | NDA Vs INDIA

Laapataa Ladies actress Chhaya Kadam ditches designer clothes, wears late mother's saree, nose ring Cannes on red carpet

Once one of India's top actors was caught asking for sexual favours, got boycotted by film industry; then Salman Khan...

Meet actress who worked with Salman Khan, went through ugly break up, then quit acting for religion, now married to..

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet woman, daughter of IAS officer, her husband has over Rs 4500000000 salary, she is married to…

Anupama Nadella, wife of Satya Nadella, is daughter of an IAS officer KR Venugopal.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : May 21, 2024, 02:29 PM IST

article-main
Anupama Nadella
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Anupama Nadella is the wife of Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft which is the most valuable company in India with a market cap of 3.61 trillion dollars. Satya Nadella has received exponential growth just like his company over the past few years. He is often trending on social media platforms due to his inspirational story but not many know about his wife Anupama Nadella who is a key pillar in Microsoft chief’s life. Anupama Nadella got married to Satya Nadella in the same year he joined Microsoft. Satya and Anupama’s fathers were reportedly IAS batchmates. Daughter of an IAS officer KR Venugopal, Anupama, who is also known as Anu, was born in New Delhi. She pursued her education in Hyderabad and she is an architecture graduate from Manipal University. Although her husband is known for his job and skills, Anupama preferred to be a homemaker and reportedly gave up her professional career to dedicate herself to bringing up the children. 

When the two got married, Satya Nadella was already a permanent resident of the US. Despite Satya being a green card holder, Anupama’s visa application was rejected by the US and the couple only be together for a short time with tourist visa. To make it easier for Anupama to travel to the US, Satya Nadella gave up his green card and acquired a H-1B visa to get through the immigration complexities.

Anupama and Satya Nadella gave birth to three kids but the couple suffered a setback with the death of their 26-year-old son Zain in 2022. Since her son was diagnosed with cerebral palsy, Anupama has been closely associated with Seattle Children's Hospital, doing her bit to improve children’s health. She reportedly donated Rs 2 crore to aid the livelihood of farmers and women in Andhra Pradesh’s Anantapur district. Anupama also reportedly donated Rs 2 crore to the PM relief fund in India during the Covid-19 outbreak. 

In FY 2021-2022, Satya Nadella's yearly compensation was 54.9 million dollars. He earned around 49 million dollars a year before which translates to Rs 450 crore. Satya Nadella's net worth is around Rs 7500 crore. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man, son of daily wager, did Rs 150 investment to survive, made Rs 30000000000 empire by…

Google CEO Sundar Pichai reveals his favourite foods in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and they are...

Meet actor, whose one mistake destroyed his career but made Shah Rukh Khan superstar; he later got arrested for...

Meet man who once used to sell newspapers at 9, cracked UPSC exam, he is now…

AAP protest outside BJP HQ today: Delhi police issues traffic advisory, check routes to avoid

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Laapataa Ladies actress Chhaya Kadam ditches designer clothes, wears late mother's saree, nose ring Cannes on red carpet

Urvashi Rautela mesmerises in blue celestial gown, her dancing fish necklace steals the limelight at Cannes 2024

Kiara Advani attends Women In Cinema Gala in dramatic ensemble, netizens say 'who designs these hideous dresses'

Influencer Diipa Büller-Khosla looks 'drop dead gorgeous' in metallic structured dress at Cannes 2024

Kiara Advani stuns in Prabal Gurung thigh-high slit gown for her Cannes debut, poses by the French Riviera

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement