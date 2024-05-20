Meet India's highest-paid OTT star, charges more per show than Heeramandi's budget; not Manoj Bajpayee, Ajay, Alia, Saif

This Indian actress charged over Rs 200 crore for a single season of a web series

In India, over-the-top (OTT) streaming content began as low-budget slice-of-life dramas. The Viral Fever (TVF) started many of these shows and it wasn’t until the big streaming platforms Amazon Prime Video and Netflix launched Inside Edge and Sacred Games respectively that the scale of Indian shows became cinematic. This also increased the fees of Indian actors working in these shows. Today, the highest-paid Indian actor on OTT charges more than top Bollywood stars.

India’s highest paid OTT star is...

Priyanka Chopra is now India’s highest-paid actor or actress on OTT, courtesy her mega payday in Prime Video’s Citadel. The show, created by Russo Brothers, was reportedly made on a massive budget of $250 million (over Rs 2000 crore). For the first time in her life, Priyanka was given equal pay as her male co-star. While the exact sum she and co-star Richard Madden received for the show is unknown, international trade sites have speculated that it is in the vicinity of $25-30 million (Rs 200-250 crore) for each. This means that Priyanka’s fees for Citadel is more than the entire production budget of India’s most expensive series Heeramandi.



Priyanka Chopra in Citadel

How Priyanka Chopra beat Ajay Devgn, Manoj Bajpayee

Prior to Priyanka, Ajay Devgn had been India’s highest-paid OTT star, courtesy his massive Rs 125-crore payday for Disney+ Hotstar’s Rudra: Edge of Darkness. Most other actors get paid in the Rs 10-15 crore bracket for their roles on OTT. For instance, Manoj Bajpayee reportedly received Rs 10 crore for The Family Man. Similarly, Kareena Kapoor charged Rs 12 crore for Jaane Jaan, while Alia Bhatt earned Rs 15 crore for Darlings. Only Saif Ali Khan has been able to charge a higher amount, reportedly over Rs 25 crore, for his role in Tandav.

