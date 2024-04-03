Twitter
Samantha Ruth Prabhu says Citadel: Honey Bunny's action is ‘very different’ from what audience has seen

Samantha Ruth Prabhu opens up on doing action in Raj & DK's upcoming series Citadel Honey Bunny

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Apr 03, 2024, 01:18 PM IST

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be seen in action-packed avatar in Raj and DK’s Citadel: Honey Bunny. Before Citadel, Samantha explored action in The Family Man.

Sharing what fans can expect from her role in Citadel, Samantha said, “It is very different in terms of the action from what I did for Family Man for the character of Raji. So it is different and I’m very very excited about the action in Citadel. Definitely, it is something I wanted to up it from Raji and I think that has happened. Some of the highlights of the series are action bits and I am really looking forward to watching them on screen”

Citadel: Honey Bunny described as a gritty spy action thriller with the heartwarming allure of a love story is set against the vibrant tapestry of the 90s. Kay Kay Menon, Simran, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Singh Parihar, Kashvi Majmundar, Saquib Saleem, and Sikandar Kher are also a part of the Indian Citadel world.

The show is an Indian adaptation of the international series which has been created by the Russo brothers. The global version of the series stars Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
