ISPL 2024 Stand-up Comedian Munawar Faruqui Dismisses Legend Sachin Tendulkar In Opening Match

ISPL 2024: In the first match of The Indian Street Premier League, Sachin Tendulkar and Akshay Kumar faced off. In an interesting turn of event, Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui’s dismissed Sachin Tendulkar. Tendulkar was leading Master XI against Akshay Kumar’s Khiladi XI in the league’s first edition.