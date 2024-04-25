Watch: Govinda mends fences with Krushna, arrives at niece Arti Singh's wedding but solo, fans say 'mami nahi aayi'

Govinda attended her niece Arti Singh's wedding at Juhu without his wife Sunita. Although his fans were happy to see him, few even questioned his wife's absence.

Arti Singh tied the knot with Dipak Chauhan on Thursday, April 25, and her uncle, Govinda, has attended the wedding. Govinda has put aside his differences with Arti and his brother Krushna Abhishek, for her big day. His arrival at the wedding ceremony won his fans and netizens. Arti and Dipak got married at Iskon temple, Juhu, and the ceremony was attended by her close friends and family members.

Arti's uncle, Govinda arrived at the ceremony wearing a black sherwani. Paparazzi captured his entrance, and the actor greeted them with a wide smile. He also told them he would pose properly while leaving the venue. Viral Bhayani shared the video with the caption, "Chi chi mama arrives at bhanji's wedding. Superstar Govinda ji arrives at Aarti Singh's wedding."

As soon as the video of Govinda at Arti's wedding got surfaced on the internet, several netizens lauded his gesture and praised his look. A fan wrote, "Govinda, all-rounder actor, all-round dancer, fantastic, jolly nature Banda..a very good actor and especially a very good human being." Another fan wrote, "Govinda aaya par unki biwi nahi aayi." One of the netizens wrote, "Finally he is here.... happy to see him."

Bigg Boss 13 fame Arti Singh's sister-in-law Kashmera Shah earlier expressed to see 'mama' Govinda at the wedding celebrations. Referring to Govinda as her 'father-in-law', Kashmera said that their issue should not affect Arti. She even requested Govinda and his wife Sunita to attend the wedding.

Kashmera said, "he might have been angry at us, but he is not angry at Arti. And it is not Krushna's wedding. If he had not come to our wedding, we would have understood. But it is Arti and she really wants him there." She further said, "we will welcome him with open arms. I will be meeting my father-in-law at the wedding and will greet him by touching his feet." Arti and Dipak tied the knot on April 25. Dipak is a businessman. Arti, niece of actor Govinda, has appeared in several TV Shows. She was also a part of Bigg Boss 13.