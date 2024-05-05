ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 schedule announced; India to face Pakistan on....

On Sunday, May 5, the International Cricket Council announced the schedule for the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup, set to take place in Bangladesh from October 3 to 20. This ninth edition of the tournament will feature 10 teams competing in a total of 23 matches.

The schedule was revealed during an event in Dhaka, which was attended by notable figures such as Nazmul Hassan, President of the Bangladesh Cricket Board, Geoff Allardice, CEO of the ICC, and the Captains of the India and Bangladesh women's teams - Harmanpreet Kaur and Nigar Sultana, respectively.

The prestigious tournament will span over 18 days, taking place in the vibrant cities of Dhaka and Sylhet. The 10 competing teams have been strategically divided into two groups of 5 teams each. India, a powerhouse in the sport, finds themselves in a challenging group alongside Australia, New Zealand, Pakistan, and Qualifier 1. Their matches will be held in the picturesque city of Sylhet.

On the other hand, Group B features the host nation Bangladesh, who will face tough competition from England, South Africa, West Indies, and Qualifier 2. The battles in this group will unfold in the bustling city of Dhaka.

The top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals, where the first-ranked team from one group will go head-to-head with the second-ranked team from the opposite group. The victorious teams from these intense semi-final matches will secure the final spots in the prestigious ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024.

The qualifiers, Qualifier 1 and Qualifier 2, will be determined from the ongoing ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier in Abu Dhabi, UAE. The final match is scheduled for May 7th, with teams divided into two groups of five, competing against each team in their group once.

The ICC has also confirmed that both the semi-finals and the final will include reserved days.

India is set to kick off their campaign against New Zealand on October 4, followed by a match against Pakistan on October 6 and a qualifier on October 9. The group stage will conclude with a highly anticipated match against Australia on October 13.

